TIDDAY MEATSSS

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Kanye‘s never-ending beef with ex-wife Kim K, London On Da Track reigniting Shenseaa dating rumors, Jussie Smollett slithering out of jail (for now), Mimi Faust and Ty Young breaking up (AGAIN), Saweetie collecting yet another BIG BAG, the ‘Bad Boys: Los Angeles‘ supertrailer sending Twitter into TIZZY, BET raising eyebrows with celebrity-centered ‘College Hill’ reboot, and more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Chlöe Bailey making her return to the series ahead of her upcoming single ‘Treat Me.’

She teased the buzzy follow-up to solo debut ‘Have Mercy’ in a 25-second snippet paired with a visual of her leaving the Valentino store with luxury shopping bags.

Both “Treat Me” and debut single “Have Mercy” are expected to appear on her highly anticipated solo debut album that’s still without a release date.

“I’m wrapping it up with such bad b*tch energy,” she revealed in an interview with Billboard, adding that it’s “the most liberated and happy that I have felt.”

At this point, we’re three months into 2022 where we’re finally returning to some sort of normalcy after two years of uncertainty.

This week’s compilation features Bernice Burgos, Ari Fletcher, Yasmine Lopez, and more delivering heat along with Ayisha Diaz giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Johanna Leia, Mellow Rackz, and Day Sulan so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.