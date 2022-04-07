Bossip Video

Welp.

Sabrina Peterson, the ex-friend of Tiny Harris who is suing the singer and T.I. for defamation, was “more than triggered” after seeing the rapper go off on comedian Lauren Knight for joking about sexual assault allegations.

Peterson previously made headlines for organizing women under a “Surviving T.I.” hashtag amid her claims that “over 100 women” came to her with sexual misconduct claims against the rapper and his wife. She also alleged that T.I. put a gun to her head and “hired a hitman” to kill her.

Sabrina Peterson Claims T.I.’s Recent Comedy Club Kerfuffle Triggered Her

Peterson commented on Wednesday,

Peterson’s comment was in reaction to a clip capturing T.I., 41, confronting stand-up comedian Lauren Knight at an Atlanta comedy bar after she mentioned the sexual assault allegations brought forth by Sabrina Peterson against the rapper and Tiny, 46. At least one of the cases was dismissed in a Los Angeles court last September since the case was not within the 10-year statute of limitations. Another case, this time in Las Vegas, was also dismissed.

“There was no f***ing crime. There is nothing to charge me for, or my wife,” said T.I. to the comedienne. “Shut the f**k up for a second! Hey, listen. No, no, no. As many times as you joke on that shit, n****, I’m gonna check yo mother f***in’ a** as long as it takes. N****, when you stop talking about it, when you stop playing with me and mine, I’ma stop saying something.” The rapper continued, “Ain’t no mother f***ing case, ain’t never been no mother f***ing case. ’Cause I ain’t did nothing wrong and my wife ain’t did nothing wrong. And if you keep on playing with me, n****, I’m gon’ mother f***in’ continue to confront you publicly, verbally.”

Knight and T.I. seemingly buried the hatchet before the night was over and she later addressed the drama via Instagram, claiming that T.I.heckled her throughout the evening.

“I’m here to protect you and correct you,” T.I. told the budding comedian before arguing again on social media over details about their comedy club beef.

Last year, Sabrina Peterson sued T.I. and Tiny for defamation after they denied claims she made online about T.I. allegedly pulling a gun on her during a disagreement. A judge has reportedly rejected the couple’s request to dismiss the defamation case. The court battle is still ongoing.

Tiny Harris Responds To Sabrina Peterson

After Sabrina said she was “triggered” by the clip of T.I. confronting the comedienne, Tiny Harris weighed in on TheNeighborhoodTalk’s Instagram and commented, “She should be a comedian too.”

Sabrina then clapped back in the comments saying;

“I’m winning in court, I’m not about to play on the Internet with you. Nice try”

