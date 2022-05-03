Bossip Video

The Kardashians already live a fairly carefree life, and now, they’ve got one less thing to worry about.

On Monday, May 2, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters all graced the red carpet at the Met Gala for the first time ever. Tasked with the theme of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” this year’s event asked its guests adhere to a “Gilded Glamour” dress code, which saw the famous family in an interesting conglomeration of outfits.

This marks the first year Khloé Kardashian was invited to the Met Gala, making her mark in a sparkly Moschino gown and a short blonde bob. Her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, was also there for the first time, mixing different elements of glam and punk as she coordinated with her fiancé, Travis Barker.

Little sister Kendall Jenner is no stranger to the Met Gala, going with a more grandiose look than her older siblings. Dying her eyebrows blonde for an extra kick, the model wore a sheer black crop top with a dramatic, full skirt. This wasn’t Kylie Jenner’s first time at the event either, and this time around, she saw through her 2020 plan to attend the event with late designer and friend Virgil Abloh. She wore a bridal-inspired look from his brand Off-White, completed with a ruffled skirt and a wedding veil on top of a baseball cap.

Of course, the family matriarch, Kris Jenner, was also in attendance, channeling Jackie Kennedy for her ensemble as she supported her children throughout the red carpet.

The biggest night in fashion comes after a big win for the whole family, with Kris, Kylie, Kim, and Khloé winning their defamation suit against Blac Chyna. The mother of Rob Kardashian’s 5-year-old daughter, Dream, sued the family for defamation and intentional interference with her contract at E!, claiming they stopped season two of her reality show, Rob & Chyna.

Five years after the Instagram model filed her suit, she went head-to-head with the Kardashian-Jenners in court beginning on April 20. But on Monday, before the Met Gala, a judge at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles ruled that the famous family were cleared of all the key questions and no monetary damages were awarded to Chyna.