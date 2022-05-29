Bossip Video

Hope you had a great Memorial Day weekend! It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week aheadby checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

There are several passionate planetary events happening this week. The New Moon in Gemini on the 30th is followed by the end of Mercury Retrograde on the 3rd and the start of Saturn Retrograde on the 4th.

Harness the power of these astrological moves by starting up your magick rituals for the New Moon in Gemini on May 30th! After a month of dicey eclipses (which are only good for specific rituals) this New Moon, although happening under the tail end of Mercury Retrograde is great for focusing on 90-day goals that deal with communication, travel, creativity, and careers that are tied to these industries.

Take note that although Mercury Retrograde ends on June 3rd (yay for the end of delays and tech issues!) we plop right into a Saturn Retrograde on June 4th. Saturn is all about “keeping it real with tough love and tougher conversations.” This particular retrograde will force us to really have conversations that either set boundaries or cause breakups. It will prompt us to examine the responsibilities that belong to us as well as though that we need to either hand back to or delegate to someone else. Expect a lot of hard-earned clarity both within yourself as well as your peers and family members.

Okay let’s see what’s shaking down for the cosmic collective!

CAPRICORN:

Under this New Moon, all of you need to do a few protection rituals – this can be as simple as reciting Psalm 23 out loud daily – or wearing black tourmaline crystals. This is advised as there are quite a few jealous folks in your midst – especially on the work front. RED FLAG: Be aware that all of the shadow work that you’ve been forced to go through since the beginning of the year is for you to gain “knowledge of self” not wallow in victimhood. Stand in your power. SWEET SPOT: Despite the jealousy at work, you’ll still be seen by the right higher-ups as an asset – keep pressing forward and stay above the petty.

