You know what it is!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey calling it quits, Nick Cannon revealing he has more babies on the way, Nicci Gilbert continuing her war against ‘P-Valley,’ Shereé getting stood up by her prison bae on national TV, Kandi snapping on Marlo, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Jayda Wayda making her return to the series after collaborating with PrettyLittleThing for a collection featuring bold colorways, fun designs and trendy cutouts that are “perfect for rocking this Spring/Summer 2022.”

The model, mother, and author’s collab boasts outfits that are ready for top Insta-worthy moments.

“Get noticed this season and serve up some serious body with curve-clinging silhouettes in a high-definition colour palette that’ll make ’em look twice,” writes PLT about the Jayda Wayda collection. “Do it in one with the co-ordinated sets you an throw on and go, level up in lashings of leather in bold brights and bring the noise in this season’s must-have psychedelic prints. Consider this drop your update on the petite pieces you should be wearing right now. These ‘fits are for the small but mighty”

At this point, we’re six months into 2022 where we’re finally returning to some sort of normalcy after two years of uncertainty.

This week’s compilation features Draya Michele, Joie Chavis, and more delivering heat along with Latto giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Bernice Burgos, Rosa Acosta, and Kash Doll so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.