Did you watch?

Why is Ray J eating a CUP OF NOODLES at the #BetAwards ?? pic.twitter.com/nFEjqgflV8 — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) June 27, 2022

Last night’s star-studded BET Awards extravaganza had a plethora of hilarious shenanigans including Yung Miami supporting her FriendBae Diddy with a ‘Go Papi!’ sign, Diddy shouting out ex-bae Cassie without acknowledging Caresha or her big red sign, Kanye paying tribute to Diddy with a stocking over his face, Giveon blaming the mic on his struggly vocals, Ray-J eating noodles mid-show (because Ray-J), Brandy linking up with Jack Harlow for a surprise performance, and much more on Black entertainment’s biggest night.

Hosted by Grammy-nominated and Golden Globe®-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson, the entertaining celebration of Black excellence featured buzzy performances from Chlöe, Latto, Lizzo, Muni Long, and legendary guests saluting Diddy who was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

In his nearly 10-minute speech, he thanked everyone from Bobby Brown to his ex-bae Cassie to forever love Kim Porter before Diddy bopping through his hits.

He also pledged to donate $1 million to HBCUs Howard University and Jackson State University in the latest chapter of the Black college renaissance.

Also worth noting was a surprise appearance by Mariah Carey who descended from the Heavens to perform the ‘Big Energy’ remix with Latto and ODB’s son Young Dirty Bastard.

Other buzzy moments included Latto (Best New Artist), Silk Sonic (Album of the Year/Best Group), Jazmine Sullivan (Best Female R&B/Pop artist), Wizkid & Tems (Best Collaboration), and Will Smith, and more winning awards.

What was your fave moment of the show? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and messiest tweets from this year’s BET Awards on the flip.