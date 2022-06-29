Summertime fineeeee

It’s officially summer so you know we had to showcase the hottest thirst traps from our favorite baddies on the gram.

With summer just starting, we’re sure you’re plotting sneaky links, sun-splashed vacays, day party debauchery, festival fundays, and more after two years of quarantine.

In this week’s compilation, we invite you to enjoy screen-lickable shots from Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Jordyn Woods, and more delivering heat along with Ciara giving us what we need after covering Sports Illustrated’s famed Swimsuit Issue.

The buzzy issue features Ciara, Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk, and Yumi Nu along with WNBA star Sue Bird, melanin-kissed model Duckie Thot, and TV personality Kamie Crawford.

Cici stunned on the cover with a snake-skinned cowgirl hat and cheetah print swimsuit that showed off her perfectly sculpted derriere.

“This Dream of mine to be on the cover of @SI_SwimSuit finally came true!” the “Goodies” hitmaker told fans on social media. “Truly proud to be on the cover of such an Iconic Magazine and to join the elite list of women that have come before me!

There’s also elite baddie energy from Draya Michele, Bernice Burgos, and Ashanti who continues to apply pressure as the undisputed Queen of Vacays.

“I think it’s beautiful to be able to communicate with your fans, be direct and allow them to peek and see your journey and your personal space,” she said in an interview with HelloBeautiful. “From hosting and posting from different islands and being able to speak directly to them about what’s going on with you and tell them to thank you for the love and support and show them your appreciation. But there are also people who are not gonna like you and have things to say and kind of felt facing, create viral moments for themselves — rumors or negative things. And that’s just facts.”

So, with that said, feast your eyes on these stunners and tell us what you think down below after scrolling through our hottest gallery on the flip.