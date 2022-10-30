Reunited And It Looks So Good: Watch The Original Cast Return In The Teaser Trailer For Peacock’s ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’

Are you ready for the beginning of the end of The Best Man?

Last year, BOSSIP reported that Malcolm D. Lee’s iconic blockbuster franchise, The Best Man, will return for another installment. According to Deadline, on Saturday, Lee premiered the teaser trailer for Peacock’s The Best Man: The Final Chapters at Urbanworld Film Festival. It was a full-circle moment for the franchise, which made its debut at Urbanworld in 1999.

Familiar Faves & New faces

The new series from Peacock is based on Lee’s Universal film franchise, and this will not be a reboot. The Best Man: The Final Chapters continues the story we know and love with the original cast. It picks up after the record-breaking 2013 sequel The Best Man Holiday. Expect to get answers to cliffhangers about life after Mia’s death and whether Quentin will really get married.

According to the series description, The Final Chapters “will catch up with Harper (Taye Diggs), Robyn (Sanaa Lathan), Jordan (Nia Long), Lance (Morris Chestnut), Quentin (Terrence Howard), Shelby (Melissa De Sousa), Candace (Regina Hall), and Murch (Harold Perrineau) as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.”

Check out the official teaser trailer below!

Play

The series will also welcome several new faces, including Quentin’s mysterious fiancée. Nicole Ari Parker (And Just Like That…), Ron Canada (The Good Fight), and Brandon Victor Dixon (Power) joined the cast as recurring guest stars.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters Has New Stories & A New Format

After writing and directing both The Best Man and The Best Man Holiday, Lee planned to continue the franchise with two more feature films. Peacock provided a new platform to tell the story as a limited series of eight one-hour episodes.

“Having essentially twice as much as [the length of two films] allowed us to dive deeper into the characters — into their own journeys and give them season arcs over the course of eight hours of storytelling time. It’s definitely more expansive,” the Blackmaled Productions founder previoudly told Variety.

Insecure executive producer Dayna Lynne North (Loud Sis Productions) joined Lee at the helm as Co-Developed By, Writer, Executive Producer, and Co-Showrunner. North offered the unique perspective of a seasoned TV veteran and longtime fan of the 20-year franchise. She helped flesh out the lives of the beloved and new characters while maintaining a balance of humor and heartfelt emotion.

“The Best Man films were a cultural touchstone during my college days — and they’ve remained influential pop culture references to this day,” North said in a statement. “I’ve grown up laughing with these characters, copying their dance moves, and grieving at their losses. I am overjoyed to be partnering with Malcolm D. Lee and this amazing cast to adapt this iconic franchise at Peacock,” she continued.

After the teaser trailer premiere, Urbanworld hosted a Q&A panel with Lee, North, and franchise stars Morris Chestnut and Melissa De Sousa.

Stacey Muhammad (Queen Sugar, Power Book III: Raising Kanan), Charles Stone III (Drumline, Paid In Full)), and Robert Townsend (The Five Heartbeats, B*A*P*S) join Lee as series directors.

All eight series episodes will premiere on Peacock on December 22, 2022.

Will you be watching The Best Man: The Final Chapters?