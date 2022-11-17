Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

We have the meats!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Winston Duke‘s thunderous thigh meats, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever shattering the global box office, Nicki Minaj getting snubbed by the Grammys (AGAIN), Bhad Bhabie venturing further into Blackfishy waters, Marsai Martin showing OWT at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Ari Fletcher making her return to the series while showing her lovable side on BET+ reality series The Impact ATL.

“I really opened up. Like, I didn’t think I was gonna be like as open as I was but I gave it,” she said in an interview with DJ Misses. I really like opened up let me just see a different side of me.”

In the 8-episode original docuseries, Ari, Jayda Cheaves, Arrogant Tae, Lakeyah, and Dess Dior give viewers an all-access pass to their fast-paced lives.

With a combined social media following of more than 19 million users, the cast represents a new generation of influencers that have leveraged their personas and technology to start and grow businesses, set trends in beauty and fashion, and deliver music that charts.

This week’s compilation features Draya Michele delivering heat along with Joie Chavis and Rosa Acosta giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Erica Mena, the Clermont sisters, and Lani Blair so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.