Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

TIDDAY TIME!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Drake & 21 Savage‘s polarizing ‘Her Loss’ release, Diddy‘s lavish birthday soirée in LA, Halle Bailey getting child support relief, Summer Walker announcing the end of her baby daddy baeship with Larry, DaBaby getting clowned over low ticket sales, Erica Mena crying over her child support settlement with Safaree, global buzz over ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Rihanna making her return to the series after entrancing viewers with her star-studded ’Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4‘ streaming on Prime Video.

A seductive fashion fever dream, Rih’s trailblazing event features performances by global musical artists Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell with special appearances from Sheryl Lee Ralph, Winston Duke, Taraji P. Henson, Damson Idris, Marsai Martin, Taylour Paige, Cara Delevingne, Simu Liu, and more.

Other notable guests include Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Zach Miko, and many more wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty.

This week’s compilation features Ashanti delivering heat along with Joie Chavis and Chloe Bailey giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from SZA, Ayisha Diaz, and Kaylar Will so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.