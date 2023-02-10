You Can’t Stop The Reign: LeBron James Celebrates Scoring King Status With Famous Friends & Day Ones At Lavish Dinner Soirée

You can’t stop the REIGN

King James added another jewel to his crown by breaking the NBA’s All-Time scoring record (formerly held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) in front of a star-studded array of guests including Jay Z, Usher, Shannon Sharpe, Bad Bunny, Denzel Washington, and more.





“To be in the presence of such a legend and great as Kareem, it means so much to me. It’s very humbling,” said James after breaking the record during a brief ceremony at center court. “To everybody who’s ever been a part of this run with me the last 20 years, I just want to say thank you so much. “To the NBA… I thank you guys so much for letting me be part of something I’ve always dreamed about. I would never, ever in a million years dreamed it’s better than what it is tonight.”

In a special video that trended after the game, Drake, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Snoop Dogg, Shaq, and more congratulated the King on his unforgettable night.

Later that night, Bron-Bron celebrated his historic accomplishment with his day ones including wife Savannah, Maverick Carter, Rich Paul, and many more at an exquisite dinner at LAVO Ristorante.

Following the private dinner, Savannah toasted to her history-making husband at a swanky soirée powered by Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal and Amazon Music Rotation at The Fleur Room.

“You are the hardest working person I know,” she said during the super sweet toast. “I witness day in and day out your dedication and sacrifice and respect for the game every single day.”

Special guests at the lavish affair included Tems, Giveon, Kelly Rowland, Brent Faiyaz, Jimmy Iovine, Corey Gamble, Karrueche Tran, and more who enjoyed Lobos 1707 Tequila specialty cocktails like the All-Time Scorer, Leader of the Pack, and The Rotation.

Aside from flowing drinks and resplendent decor, guests also enjoyed an authentic cigar-making station and portrait photoshoots.

Peep the EPIC recap video and selects from the legendary night below: