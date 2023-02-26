Bossip Video

Nick Cannon says he may continue to have children as an elderly man if it’s in God’s plan.

The former Masked Singer host welcomed his 12th child in December but he still isn’t quite ready to hang his peen up for good.

As he chatted with Entertainment Tonight, he was asked if he planned to have more kids.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah,” Cannon said.

I know Mariah is somewhere palming her forehead.

He added,

“God decides when we’re done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full,” he noted. “And I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might.”

He has been criticized in the past for conceiving many children when his time is already limited. Cannon declares it isn’t managing his time that is the biggest factor at play but rather he and his baby mothers’ energy and frequencies.

“Everybody thinks it’s time management. It’s energy management,” he said. “Once we’re all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there’s any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there, that’s what messes up the scheduling,” he said. “As long as we’re all on the same page and we all got the same goal — to be the best parents we could possibly be — that works and then the scheduling is the scheduling,” Cannon continued.

The doting dad says his main priority in fatherhood is ensuring his children will have a beautiful future.

“It’s a blessing, man. Like, hopefully, because of what I am able to do, my kids can do whatever they want to do, to be able to be in a position that if they want to be a nuclear physicist, I know somebody at an Ivy League school that I could [hit up],” Cannon said. “If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it’s a thing where we have the capability,” he added. “Let’s start talking about it now so we can help your dreams come true.”

The Cannon crew consists of twin cuties, Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, a set of twin boys, Zion and Zillion, 19 months old and a 3-month-old baby girl, Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

The Wildin’ Out host is also dad to young kings, Golden Sagon, 6 and Rise Messiah and a daughter, Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, son Legendary Love, 7 months, with Netflix Selling Sunset‘s cast member Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice, 4 months, with model and photographer, LaNisha Cole.

Most recently, he welcomed daughter Halo Marie, 8 weeks, with model Alyssa Scott. She is also the mother of his late son Zen, who passed from brain cancer at 5 months old.

The actor takes jokes about his massive clan of kiddos on the chin and even occasionally roasts himself. Cannon says you should always ignore the negativity. His word of advice,