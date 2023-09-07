Thirst trap o’clock

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including Beyoncé‘s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour bringing out ALL the stars, Erica Mena getting fired from Love & Hip-Hop over offensive comments aimed at ex-friend Spice, KJ Smith and Skyh Black‘s EXTRAvagant wedding shenanigans, Carlee Russell‘s ex-boyfriend Thomar Latrell Simmons addressing the kidnapping hoax for the first time, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Lori Harvey making her return to the series after showering her boo thang Damson Idris with birthday love.

The professional baddie shared a picture of the Snowfall star celebrating another trip around the sun, referring to the birthday boy as her “twin.”

Lori Harvey Wishes Damson Idris Happy 32nd Birthday on insta Stories. pic.twitter.com/904SyMW9ft — Celebworld (@Celebworld_2) September 2, 2023

“Happyyyy Birthdayyyy twinnn!!!! I love youuuu,” captioned Harvey on the photo of Damson standing next to giant balloons announcing his age, “32.”

The cute coupledom continued when Lori gave us a glimpse of her “cozy girl” fit from PLT with her location set to London.

“She’s in London…” Damson joked in the comments about his “It Girl” girlfriend.

While the actor’s professional life is on pause during the SAG-AFTRA strike, he and Lori seem to be on one long baecation.

After their romantic getaway to Saint Tropez in July, they packed on the PDA in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month.

The model released her new swimwear line on August 8. The seven-piece Yevrah collection is available exclusively at Revolve.

“Swimwear has always been an avenue I wanted to explore so I felt like the timing was just perfect right now for me to dive into it. For my first drop I really wanted it to be elevated staple pieces that can be worn anywhere, anytime, any season and that will never go out of style,” she told Vogue.

This week’s compilation features Daalischus delivering heat along with and Shadée Monique and Ellie The Empress giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Ariees, Saleema Mansur, and Dulce Moon and so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.