You know what it is!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including Halle Berry agreeing to pay $8,000 a month in child support to ex-husband Olivier Martinez, Chlöe Bailey clapping back at rumors that he sister Halle Bailey is pregnant, Kel Mitchell trending over his makeup in the Good Burger 2 teaser trailer, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Latto making her return to the series after turning up with her little sister Brooklyn Nikole‘s borough-themed baddie bash in Atlanta.

The “Big Energy” rapper had a timeee celebrating her sister’s 21st birthday party that brought out Flo Milli, Mariah The Scientist, and more for an epic night (they probably don’t remember).

The exclusive bash was an impressively curated affair with Crooklyn-inspired decorations, customized pizza boxes, and Brooklyn’s Cam’Ron-inspired outfit that made the New York-themed experience feel authentic.

Latto, who continues to dominate the summer with smash hit “Put It On The Floor,” made Brooklyn’s night even more special by surprising her with a gorgeous Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Latto pulled a trick on her sister Brooklyn and surprised her with a brand new car for her 21st birthday. 💕 pic.twitter.com/ZmQ79zhAvH — Latto’s Destiny 🎰 (@LattosDestiny) July 20, 2023

The “Big Energy” rapper (who seems like an amazing wingwoman) also posted a sweet message for the birthday girl on her Instagram stories.

“Happy birthday to my other half! I’m so proud of the woman you’re becoming,” she wrote. “Stay ambitious and humble. You truly have a heart of gold. Your compassion and loyalty is unmatched. The world is yours [as] long as I’m living! It’s always been us and it’ll forever be us! Watching you grow up is bittersweet, but it has been some of the highlights of my own life… I have so many wishes for your adult life, but I’ma just keep praying for you and watching God doing his thing!”

This week’s compilation features India Love delivering heat along with Rubi Rose and Bernice Burgos.

There’s also big baddie energy from DreamDoll, Ellie The Empress, and OnlyFans star Charlotte Lavish so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.