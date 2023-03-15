Bossip Video

21 savage & Drake- Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

21 Savage and Drake Source: Prince Williams / Getty

 

Following the success of their joint album HER LOSS Drake & 21 Savage announce their summer tour kicking off this June.

Perhaps one of the most unexpected albums to release in 2022 was the collaborative effort between Drake and 21 Savage HER LOSS. After a year of lackluster releases, the duo came in during the 4th quarter with a hail mary. The majority of listeners felt this was some of Drake’s best work in a long time while 21 kept his streak of consistent features going. The album rollout spoofed traditional music industry marketing and even resulted in a lawsuit from Vogue. Rumors surfaced at the top of the year that both artists would embark on a joint tour hitting stadiums across the United States. Those rumors were quickly put to rest with leaked information citing logistical issues making the stadium run impossible.

Drake & 21 Savage Unveil their It’s All A Blur Summer Tour Dates

This week Drake and Cash App announced he would be hitting the road with 21 Savage but would go for arenas over stadiums. Drake’s last tour was the Aubrey & The Three Amigos tour in 2019 which was a massive outing featuring the MIGOS.

June 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

June 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

June 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

June 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

June 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

July 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

July 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center

July 8 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

July 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

July 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

July 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

July 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

July 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Aug. 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Aug. 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Aug. 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sept. 1 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 5 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

The Cash App presale for the tour is now live which will be followed by a Sprite presale this Thursday. The general public can get their hands on tickets this Friday 3/17. There is a strong possibility both artists could sneak solo projects in before the tour starts, but let’s see what happens.

Categories: Hate It or Love It?!?!
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.