Following the success of their joint album HER LOSS Drake & 21 Savage announce their summer tour kicking off this June.

Perhaps one of the most unexpected albums to release in 2022 was the collaborative effort between Drake and 21 Savage HER LOSS. After a year of lackluster releases, the duo came in during the 4th quarter with a hail mary. The majority of listeners felt this was some of Drake’s best work in a long time while 21 kept his streak of consistent features going. The album rollout spoofed traditional music industry marketing and even resulted in a lawsuit from Vogue. Rumors surfaced at the top of the year that both artists would embark on a joint tour hitting stadiums across the United States. Those rumors were quickly put to rest with leaked information citing logistical issues making the stadium run impossible.

Drake & 21 Savage Unveil their It’s All A Blur Summer Tour Dates

This week Drake and Cash App announced he would be hitting the road with 21 Savage but would go for arenas over stadiums. Drake’s last tour was the Aubrey & The Three Amigos tour in 2019 which was a massive outing featuring the MIGOS.

June 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center June 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena June 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center June 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center June 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena July 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena July 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena July 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center July 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center July 8 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena July 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden July 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden July 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre July 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center July 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center July 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden July 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden July 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena July 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center Aug. 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum Aug. 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum Aug. 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center Aug. 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena Aug. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena Aug. 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena Aug. 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena Sept. 1 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena Sept. 5 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

The Cash App presale for the tour is now live which will be followed by a Sprite presale this Thursday. The general public can get their hands on tickets this Friday 3/17. There is a strong possibility both artists could sneak solo projects in before the tour starts, but let’s see what happens.