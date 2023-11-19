Bossip Video

Everybody and their mama was there!

Black excellence was bustling at The WIZ opening night that brought out ALL of Kandi Burruss‘ famous friends including Da Brat, “Tiny” Harris, Tamika Scott, Jermaine Dupri, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Monyetta Shaw, Toya Johnson, Rickey Smiley, and many more to the famed FOX Theatre in Atlanta.

Other notable guests included Jasmine Guy, Deborah Cox, Brandee Evans, Da’Vinchi, TS Madison, Ms. Pat, Big Tigger, Shamea Morton, Ming Lee, and the Old Lady Gang who had a timeee fellowshipping at the star-studded affair.

The buzzy Atlanta premiere comes after the RHOA star/media mogul announced that her and husband Todd Tucker were joining the producing team for The WIZ currently selling out venues on its Pre-Broadway National Tour.

“We are thrilled to be part of The Wiz,” said Burruss and Tucker in a statement. “The songs, choreography, costumes, everything about The Wiz is epic! We have always said we want to help open the doors of theatre to all people. Theatre has the power to influence and inspire people to create change through art, and that is what we all need now. Art can heal and art can change you. It has changed us. So, come on and ease on down the road with us!”

The thriving producing team previously nabbed a 2023 Tony nomination for their work on the hit Broadway revival of August Wilson‘s The Piano Lesson.

“I’m overjoyed right now. This is kind of unbelievable,” said Burruss about the nomination in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “You know how you’ve been speaking things into existence in your life and praying for it and doing all that. But when it actually starts happening in a major way, you’re almost like, ‘Whoa, is this happening?'”

Will you be seated for the The WIZ? Tell us down below and check out more pics from the star-studded premiere on the flip.