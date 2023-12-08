Bossip Video

Deion Sanders stuns again stealing No. 1 offensive prospect Jordan Seaton who issues a stern message to anyone claiming to be a dawg but doesn’t come to Colorado.

In 2021 when Travis Hunter committed to Jackson State University to play for Deion Sanders the college football world exploded. Nick Saban lost it during an interview and accused fellow Aflac buddy Coach Prime of paying players. Saban would later apologize but the fact he had an outburst had said more than enough. When Coach Prime moved up to Colorado more signing day upsets were expected.

According to the Denver Post, Deion pulled off another huge signing day upset by snagging the #1 OT recruit Jordan Seaton out of IMG Academy. Seaton committed to Colorado over Alabama, Texas, Tennesse and other schools.

He made the announcement on national television while sitting beside Skip Bayless on FS1’s UNDISPUTED.

“You’ve got to believe in Coach Prime,” Seaton said on UNDISPUTED. “Having the opportunity to play with somebody who’s done it at the highest level, a (Hall of Fame) level. Very few can say they did that. I’ve got two Heisman candidates Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, they’re amazing. You know how they go.” “If you ain’t rocking with us and you claim you’re a dawg, why are you not coming to Colorado? Why you not helping somebody who looks like you?”

While his statement sounded great we can’t forget the number of HBCUs that are available for players to choose from in support of our people. This marks the third time Prime has pulled a major upset after stealing former #1 prospect Cormani McClain last year. Cormani announced his decision to attend Colorado alongside Gillie and Wallo who surprised Deion with the news.

If you counted out Coach Prime after Colorado only won 4 games this season you might want to rethink that decision. You can watch the #1 ranked offensive lineman announce his decision below.