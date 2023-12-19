On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Robyn Dixon shed tears amid Candiace Dillard hinting that she was partly responsible for her husband’s firing.
“Y’all want to turn me into a f***g villain, I didn’t do s*** to none of y’all!” said the upset Bravo star.
During the show, viewers saw the continuation of the group’s trip to Austin, Texas that exploded in a car ride to a “chicken s***” bingo game.
Robyn took issue with her ex-friend Candiace hinting that her previous words about lawsuit played a part in him fired in March as head men’s basketball coach at Coppin State University.
“It didn’t feel good to me,” said Robyn recapping Candiace’s claims.
“I honestly believe it’s not smart to speak about any ongoing legal situation,” replied Candiace. “I don’t know, but I don’t believe that it helped what happened with Juan.”
I think we know enough public figure Sagittarians who vacation in the gutter to know that I don’t go nearly as low as I could. I don’t want to go there. I just don’t.
— CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) December 18, 2023
That caused Robyn to burst into tears.
“This the worst part abut everything we’ve been going through,” said the housewife while crying. “You turn it into a title 9 violation? You don’t know what y’all are talking about .You don’t need to try to tear me down.”
“Y’all want to turn me into a f***g villain, I didn’t do s*** to none of y’all!”
“I literally sat there and spoke up for my husband, and you just literally are going to take it like I’m the reason why he lost his job,” she added. “He doesn’t get involved in none of this s***. But other people’s husbands talk trash nonstop about people.”
Ultimately Candiace and Robyn concluded that they’re no longer friends especially amid Candiace calling Robyn “complicit” in Gizelle Bryant’s accusations against her husband, Chris Bassett.
Candiace would then go on to break down in tears as well over the situaiton.
During the episode viewers (and Candiace) weighed in on the feud on X, formerly known as Twitter.
So let’s get this straight:
Mia asked Candiace about Michael suing her
Candiace replied she’s not discussing it
Robyn interjects w/ a smart comment about what’s ok to be discussed
Candiace claps back that it wasn’t wise when Robyn spoke on Juan’s case
Robyn is WEEPING #RHOP pic.twitter.com/a68kZh34D1
— Carla Mechele Media (@carlamechele) December 18, 2023
Not a Robyn fan, but being human, my heart broke for her, and with her during that scene 🥺😢
— Babygirl30083 (@babygirl30083) December 11, 2023
This is true. But felt non sequitur here. My goal wasn’t to make my issues with my co worker (Rbn) about her friend (Neck). I wanted to understand her. The cancer that is her friend is perhaps a side effect of why you’re watching us go from friends to co workers. #RHOP https://t.co/cVQV75N0jO
— CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) December 18, 2023
Not only that, but #RHOP fans also reacted to a shocking moment when Robyn called her husband to tell him what happened and things quickly went left.
Hit the flip.
During the continuation of the Austin trip, Robyn called Juan to detail her blow up with Candiace about his firing.
Unfortunately for her however, her husband had no interest in her words and he chastised her for “feeding into” the drama.
“She pretty much implied that because I spoke about your lawsuit, that’s one of the reasons why you got fired, and that triggered, like, that really set me off,” explained Robyn.
‘WHY?!” asked a befuddled Juan. “Why are you feeding into it? Why?!”
Robyn counted that she wasn’t, but it fell on deaf ears.
“Why are you getting emotional?! asked Juan. “It’s not their life! It’s our life! I’m not gonna let you keep allowing these women to get you super emotional.
He continued,
“You’re crying, right now! Robyn, please. I can’t listen because my skin is crawling right now. I gotta go!”
As you can imagine, social media urged the 44-year-old to “stann up” to her husband and his behavior, but it looks like that won’t be happening.
Juan when he sees Robyn’s name pop up on his phone: pic.twitter.com/XZPO2eiZCe
— Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) December 18, 2023
Juan needs to lower his voice, because he’s the catalyst for ALL of Robyn’s turmoil. the common denominator is you, stupid #RHOP pic.twitter.com/nAKoNyolqV
— E. (@bez184) December 18, 2023
Juan gaslighting, emotionally manipulating and screaming at Robyn was all the validation we needed to see. He’s a POS and always has been. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/WJP0CVulJn
— P (@pattyswigs) December 18, 2023
In the recently released #RHOP midseason trailer, Robyn was seen going out for massages with Juan in an effort for them to grow closer.
That didn’t go so well however, considering that the retired athlete fell asleep while she was talking.
What do YOU think about Robyn breaking down in tears over Candiace’s comments?
Do YOU think Juan was wrong to snap on her the way he did?
