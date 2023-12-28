All hits, no misses

Social media is buzzing over Fashion Idol Fantasia‘s stunning looks, style moments, and slays on the phenomenal promo tour for movie-of-the-moment The Color Purple.

Y’all. Who is Fantasia’s stylist and why does he have her looking like the goddess of good looks on this promotional tour?!?! She is giving. It’s a feast of beauty. — Jericho Brown (@jerichobrown) December 23, 2023

Fantasia stylist has not missed this entire promo run, lawd! 😍💜 https://t.co/VhBfdgi9pp — D. ℝʌɣє♛ (@saydraye) December 24, 2023

– Fantasia gotta be full after eating up this press run like this. pic.twitter.com/CTs1ItVVpO — Rob Milton (@therobmilton) December 24, 2023

Styled by the incredible Daniel Hawkins, ‘Tasia shined as Hollywood’s fashion IT girl while ascending into another level of stardom ahead of the Oscar buzzy film’s release this past Christmas Day.

A story of love and resilience, The Color Purple is a decades-spanning tale about the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond.

Check out the soul-stirring trailer below:

Directed by visionary filmmaker Blitz Bazawule (Black Is King), The Color Purple also stars Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor with Barrino making her major motion picture debut in the film.

“I was standing beside some amazing actors who made me step my game up,’ said Fantasia (who reprises her Broadway role as ‘Celie’ in the film) at CinemaCon earlier this year My life was so much like hers at the time so stepping into her shoes night after night was heavy… so I had to pull up some things that I had buried but I felt safe doing it because my director and cast surrounded me and I was able to go back into that place. I am Celie.”

Moviegoers can expect to experience every emotion during the star-studded musical that shook up the box office with $18 million IN A DAY–the biggest Christmas Day opening since 2009.

“You’re gonna laugh, you’re gonna cry, everybody brings it,’ she added. ‘But in the end, you’ll be healed. Because guess what? I was healed.”

What was your fave moment from The Color Purple? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Fantasia’s most stunning slays from The Color Purple promo tour on the flip.