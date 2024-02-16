Bossip Video
Must be niiiice

STARZ Series "BMF" World Premiere

Source: Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Valentine’s Day 2024 was another lovey-dovey swoonfest bursting with grand gestures, extravagant rose boxes, and swanky shenanigans from big money celebs who went ALL OUT for their loved (and very liked) ones.

With so many celebrity breakups over the past few years, it was nice to see a fresh batch of heart-eyed celeb couples spending their first Valentine’s Day together in 2024.

In an unexpected twist, Common and Jennifer Hudson confirmed their canoodleship in a sweet segment on the EGOT winner’s popular talk show.

The couple first sparked dating rumors back in 2022 when they worked together on their film Breathe before seemingly leaving dinner together in Malibu last February.

At this point, we’re all trapped in a never-ending Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift news cycle that started in July 2023 when Kelce expressed his interest in meeting the singer on his New Heights podcast. And, well, the rest is (inescapable) history.

Back in April 2023, anonymous tipper DeuxMoi dropped the bomb that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were dating. Naturally, they kept things relatively low-key until months later when they were spotted boo lovin’ at Beyoncé’s birthday concert in Los Angeles.

Since then, the young power couple has been openly boo’d up unlike Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian who’s yet to confirm her rumored baeship with Odell Beckham Jr.

The two were spotted together at the Super Bowl which only amplified the loud whispers about their ongoing somethingship. Let’s be real: you don’t just go to the biggest game in the world with any ‘ole body.

Which celeb had the best Valentine’s Day flex? Tell us down below and peep the most extravagant Valentine’s Day gifts on the flip.

Lil Durk and India Royale

G Herbo and Lataina Williams

Reginae Carter and _________

MoneyBagg Yo and Ari Fletcher

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Ella Bands

Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley

Saweetie and ___________

LightSkinKeisha and Coca Vango

Tammy Rivera and ___________

Ciara and Russell Wilson

Dearra and ________

