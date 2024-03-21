Treat yo’ self!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week where Yeehaw Yoncé officially announced her ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’ album, Erykah Badu got dragged over suspected Beyoncé shade, Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good’s awkward “kiss” went viral, RHOP star Candiace Dillard-Bassett revealed her “fear of having light-skinned children,” Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan called it quits (again), and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Megan Thee Stallion making her return to the series after announcing her long-awaited ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Tour with special guest GloRilla.

The “WAP” rapper formally announced her first-ever headlining tour (produced by Live Nation) featuring a special Chicas Divertidas VIP section and domestic stops in the U.S. and international performances across Europe.

The 31-city tour kicks off on May 14 in Minneapolis with stops at several major cities across the United States, including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, a hometown performance in Houston, and many more before wrapping up in Las Vegas on June 22.

The international leg of Megan’s tour will begin in Glasgow, Scotland on July 4 with additional shows in England, France, Germany, and Ireland.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Kayla Nicole delivering heat along with Chlöe Bailey and Rubi Rose giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from the Clermont Twins, Ms. London, Mia Mercy, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.