We have the meats!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week where Ciara re-shattered social media with her post-baby bawwwdy, Ryan Gosling won the Oscars with big pink KENergy, Simon Guobadia publicly showing love to a fitness baddie amid Porsha Williams divorce, Starz announced the end of Power Book II: Ghost, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with caked up CiCi making her return to the series after bawwwdying the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscars party.

The glowing muva of 4 stunned in a curve-caressing Usama Ishtay dress that stole the show at thee premier Oscars weekend bash in Hollywood.

This latest slay comes just days after she shook up the SAG Awards with a swoon-worthy serve that whipped social media into a thirsty tizzy.

Cici looked thicker than oxtail gravy while walking the carpet with fertile hubby Russell Wilson who openly thirsted over this wife in a now-viral video clip.

“Imma need to take you out that latex” Russell Pleaseee 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iSdfVqrC8w — Brit-Ta-Nay-Nay (@BrittanyLovesC) February 26, 2024

Based on that video, we probably should brace ourselves for baby #5 between Singer Ciara and her NFL baller beau who recently opened up about how he felt after meeting Ciara’s eldest son, Future Zahir, for the first time.

On the latest episode of the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Wilson spoke about his relationship with Ciara and when he knew he was ready to be a father. According to the NFL star, it was the very moment he first met his stepson, Future, who was less than a year old at the time.

The Denver Broncos quarterback revealed that he wrote out his “five non-negotiables” before meeting the “Body Party” singer, which included finding not only a woman of faith but someone “that was going to love me the way my mom loved my dad on his deathbed when he was at his lowest.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Big Latto delivering heat along with Gracie Bon and Saweetie giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Lily Starfire, Ellie The Empress, Brianna Amour, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.