R&B singer Brandy, also known as “the vocal bible,” is open to returning to her sitcom roots for a Moesha reunion special.

At the Houston stop of her Stella Rose Brandy tasting event, the Moesha star said that she’d be open to reuniting with her former castmates, Page Six reports.

“I would actually love that. I haven’t seen the cast in a long time. I would love to see everybody and see how everybody’s doing and see what everybody is up to.”

What Is Everybody From The Cast Of Moesha Up To?

Moesha was a wildly successful sitcom from 1996 to 2001. Brandy starred alongside Sheryl Lee Ralph, Shar Jackson, William Allen Young, Countess Vaughn, Marcus T. Paulk, Fredro Starr and the late Lamont Bentley and Yvette Wilson. Her brother, Ray J, also joined the cast in later seasons.

Though B-Rocka is all for a family reunion, she admitted that she hasn’t “talked to anybody” but is “very supportive of them.” We all know that Ralph has had a career resurgence in recent years due to the success of Abbott Elementary, it seems odd that the singer hasn’t shown her former TV mom a little love.

Earlier this month, Fredro Starr allegedly confirmed the rumors of an on-set feud between Brandy and Vaughn, who played the title character’s best friend Kim Parker. He claims that tension between the two was apparent but doesn’t know that it aided in bringing the show to an end.

“There was definitely friction, definitely. There were times on the set where they had an argument, once or twice, and they got over it.”

Vaughn would later go on to star in a spinoff show called The Parkers alongside Mo’Nique from 1999 to 2004.

Brandy seems to be open to spinning the block with quite a few people from her past. In a recent interview, Ray J claimed that there were conversations of a potential tour between the “I Wanna Be Down” songstress and her longstanding frenemy Monica. He later backtracked on the claim after Goonica called him out for insinuating that she was holding up the deal.

“I’ve not received any contracts or calls about said tour,” Monica wrote on Instagram. “@rayj i’m kindly asking you to stop speaking on me in public! A private conversation would be both necessary and respectful!”

Chile, never say never but it’s not looking like we’ll see them onstage together anytime soon. Hopefully, the vibes will be different between Brandy and the Moesha cast.