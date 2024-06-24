Several sizzling stunners showed up to support Latto for her Birthday Bash extravaganza.

This weekend Latto held down the headlining duties for Hot 107.9’s annual Birthday Bash and a number of people showed up to support “Big Mama.” In particular, a bevy of baddies set it off for Latto’s “Latto City” and we wouldn’t be a brand of the people if we didn’t highlight the gorgeous girls onstage.

Several of the prettiest women in music blessed Birthday Bash including Mariah The Scientist, Dess Dior and YB.

Latto also blessed the crowd bringing by bringing out fellow sizzling stunners Summer Walker, Princess from Crime Mobb, Flo Milli, and Anycia.

