Several sizzling stunners showed up to support Latto for her Birthday Bash extravaganza.
This weekend Latto held down the headlining duties for Hot 107.9’s annual Birthday Bash and a number of people showed up to support “Big Mama.” In particular, a bevy of baddies set it off for Latto’s “Latto City” and we wouldn’t be a brand of the people if we didn’t highlight the gorgeous girls onstage.
Several of the prettiest women in music blessed Birthday Bash including Mariah The Scientist, Dess Dior and YB.
Latto also blessed the crowd bringing by bringing out fellow sizzling stunners Summer Walker, Princess from Crime Mobb, Flo Milli, and Anycia.
Click the jump to see all the hotties backstage during Birthday Bash.
When Birthday Bash goes down the talent you see on stage is only part of the star power in the building.
With Latto headlining the women brought out their best looks and showed up to support Hot 107.9 and Big Latto.
Momma Latto and Latto’s sister Brooklyn Nicole showed up dawning custom merch to support the star of the family on her big day.
Meanwhile, Atlanta royalty Rasheeda was in the building dressed to impress and dripping in jewelry.
Queen Naija was spotted rocking a chic biker look and providing all smiles for the cameras.
Similarly, Boose’s fianceé Rajel Nelson was seen backstage rocking a chain that lit up the entire arena.
Birthday Bash is always a family event and Mariah The Scientist was spotted backstage with her mother who was so proud you can feel it through the picture.
Check out everything you missed from Birthday Bash 2024 HERE!
You can see more of the backstage stars and relive Latto’s epic Birthday Bash performance below.
Continue Slideshow
-
Cardi B & Meagan Good Attend 2024 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards As Jonathan Majors Emotionally Accepts 'Perseverance' Honor
-
Best Dressed Daddy: A$AP Rocky Stars With Baby Boys, RZA And Riot, In Bottega Veneta Father's Day Campaign
-
Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club Empowers Women Across Atlanta With Lauren Speed-Hamilton
-
Daddy Drip Drizzy: Drake Shows Off Hot Soccer Dad Outfit At Son's Game
-
BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of June 2
-
Law Roach Exposes Fashion House That Refused To Dress Zendaya: 'If You Say No, It'll Be A No Forever'
-
Angel Reese Slams Backlash For Met Gala Debut The Day Before She 'Slayed Against New York': 'I'm Not One-Dimensional'
-
'Sleeping Beauties' & Archival Artistry: Here's What To Expect At The 2024 Met Gala & 'Garden Of Time' Theme
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.