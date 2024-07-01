Bossip Video

Drake was spotted over the weekend bowling with friends and using the username “69 God”, the nickname Kendrick Lamar gifted him on “Not Like Us.”

In the aftermath of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, everyone is anticipating how both rappers move forward. Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” did damage on arrival then had a second wind with his “The Pop Out” concert.

In a video shared to social media this weekend, Drizzy was seen bowling with friends and using the username “69 God” which Kendrick bestowed upon him on “Not Like Us.”

“He a fan, he a fan, he a Freaky-a** n***a, he a 69 God /Freaky-a** n***a, he a 69 God /Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your life” – rapped Kendrick on the track.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, some Drizzy fans called this another method of Drake trolling Kendrick but this time it seems it isn’t working as planned.

Drizzy previously flipped Metro Boomin’s “BBL Drizzy” diss for his collaboration “U My Everything” with Sexyy Redd to poke fun at himself, and some people also thought it fell flat.

Not only did Drake recently go bowling as the “69 God”, he also went to Toronto’s New Ho King restaurant which Kendrick referenced on “Euphoria.”

At this point, it’s going to be a long summer for the Toronto native, but hopefully, he has a solid plan to bounce back.