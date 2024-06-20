Social media is ABLAZE over Kendrick Lamar’s now-legendary ‘The Pop Out: Ken & Friends‘ show on Juneteenth that brought out everybody from Dr. Dre to LeBron James for a monumental night that will reverberate though Hip-Hop history forever.

Live-streamed on the Amazon Music channel, Twitch, and Prime Video, the sold out show featured performances from YG, 310babii, Blxst, Ty Dolla $, Dom Kennedy, Steve Lacy, Tyler The Creator, Roddy Rich, and many more.

Moments later, Kenny reunited with his TDE fam Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock onstage and performed his “6:16 In LA” Drake diss before bringing out West coast legend Dr. Dre to join the celebration.

Dr. Dre performed “Still D.R.E” and “California Love” before commemorating the moment EVERYBODY was waiting for.

In thee moment of all moments, Kendrick blew the roof off the Kia Forum with his first-ever performance of “Not Like Us” that sent the whole entire internet into a FRENZY.

Not only did Kendrick perform the diss for the first time, he did it at least SIX times just in case a certain Canadian didn’t hear it the first five times.

During the show’s finale, Kendrick celebrated the unity that Los Angeles showed on Juneteenth in a beautiful moment that showed why he’s one of the greatest to ever do it.

“Let the world see this, for all of us to be on this stage together, unity, from East side–LA, Crips, Bloods, Piru, this is special,” he said. “We put this together just for ya’ll.”

What was your fave moment of the Pop Out? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and pettiest tweets, memes, and videos from Kendrick’s star-studded Pop Out on the flip.