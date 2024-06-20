Social media is ABLAZE over Kendrick Lamar’s now-legendary ‘The Pop Out: Ken & Friends‘ show on Juneteenth that brought out everybody from Dr. Dre to LeBron James for a monumental night that will reverberate though Hip-Hop history forever.
Nah but the real MVP was our camera person WOP WOP WOP WOP WOP. pic.twitter.com/8mgcM9HJZN
— Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) June 20, 2024
Live-streamed on the Amazon Music channel, Twitch, and Prime Video, the sold out show featured performances from YG, 310babii, Blxst, Ty Dolla $, Dom Kennedy, Steve Lacy, Tyler The Creator, Roddy Rich, and many more.
Part 2: pic.twitter.com/DlI7M3sdEX
— Rap301 (@Rap301_) June 20, 2024
Roddy Ricch Performing “The Box” At The Pop Out Ken & Friends Concert😮💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/CEOILfxe9K
— Rap301 (@Rap301_) June 20, 2024
Y MOTHA F*CKING G pic.twitter.com/6zG95vyuih
— Rap301 (@Rap301_) June 20, 2024
Moments later, Kenny reunited with his TDE fam Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock onstage and performed his “6:16 In LA” Drake diss before bringing out West coast legend Dr. Dre to join the celebration.
Dr. Dre performed “Still D.R.E” and “California Love” before commemorating the moment EVERYBODY was waiting for.
KENDRICK LAMAR X DR. DRE
STILL D.R.E. pic.twitter.com/BZBZOmLW2S
— Rap301 (@Rap301_) June 20, 2024
In thee moment of all moments, Kendrick blew the roof off the Kia Forum with his first-ever performance of “Not Like Us” that sent the whole entire internet into a FRENZY.
“Hello 911, he keeps playing that song” #NotLikeUs pic.twitter.com/fiEeXQpfbO
— Mister Morris (@mistermorris55) June 20, 2024
Not only did Kendrick perform the diss for the first time, he did it at least SIX times just in case a certain Canadian didn’t hear it the first five times.
KENDRICK LAMAR🎙️
NOT LIKE US (2X)📀📀
LIVE🏟️ pic.twitter.com/Z28hPC3NKv
— Rap301 (@Rap301_) June 20, 2024
“Y’all ain’t gonna let anyone disrespect the West Coast or mock our legends” -Kendrick Lamar pic.twitter.com/iz6w01UrZt
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 20, 2024
During the show’s finale, Kendrick celebrated the unity that Los Angeles showed on Juneteenth in a beautiful moment that showed why he’s one of the greatest to ever do it.
“Let the world see this, for all of us to be on this stage together, unity, from East side–LA, Crips, Bloods, Piru, this is special,” he said. “We put this together just for ya’ll.”
What was your fave moment of the Pop Out? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and pettiest tweets, memes, and videos from Kendrick’s star-studded Pop Out on the flip.
“Hello 911, he keeps playing that song” #NotLikeUs pic.twitter.com/fiEeXQpfbO
— Mister Morris (@mistermorris55) June 20, 2024
every gang sent a chapter president. please! pic.twitter.com/1l7CqeUKkg
— finegodmother (@finegodmother) June 20, 2024
I see why Chris Brown joined the Bloods grad chapter. This west coast shit is amazing
— Sanch (@imjsanch) June 20, 2024
"Play it again" pic.twitter.com/PqEIqriTxP
— Kofie (@Kofie) June 20, 2024
Just imagine rival gangs taking PTO from terrorizing each other just to hate you. And perform a hate anthem FIVE TIMES
— Emily Gilmore Apologist (@xoxotaye) June 20, 2024
Drake after the 3rd time pic.twitter.com/T7udcVvpM8
— Scottie (@ScottieBeam) June 20, 2024
Continue Slideshow
To Bury A Canadian #ThePopOut pic.twitter.com/NcmscJgK5H
— Alexander Wright🏁 (@cassodinero) June 20, 2024
.@Drake pic.twitter.com/UZY80qzx9F
— △⃒⃘⚜️ (@imsoshive_) June 20, 2024
Even after the fifth time this was still me pic.twitter.com/OHhLRbtcbb
— Food Heffner (@MoSanks) June 20, 2024
Yg is Jay z to Mexicans https://t.co/UMkiQc6qV1
— Tez💜 (@JoeSweatpants) June 20, 2024
Nobody:
YG: pic.twitter.com/EdCiC7NMcD
— Dub (@smoothoperatHER) June 20, 2024
WHAT IS IT, THE pic.twitter.com/tIIE0qGct1
— 𝒮𝒾𝑒. (@Cindtrillella) June 20, 2024
“Sir, a sixth They Not Like Us” has hit the stage” pic.twitter.com/j3u7SBBc5c
— Heben Nigatu (@hebennigatu) June 20, 2024
kendrick really had bessencefest at the forum
— Desus MF Nice💯 (@desusnice) June 20, 2024
have you tried apologizing? @Drake
— ok. (@BtSquared2) June 20, 2024
Mork ass nigga get out the cor @Drake
— Le'Fredric (@ALMIGHTYSW4VY) June 20, 2024
Russell Westbrook don’t even be this excited to play basketball lmao
— bria celest (@55mmbae) June 20, 2024
Somebody said this concert is the block party that Issa was planning
— Raiders Stress Me Out ✈️ (@cardeaframez) June 20, 2024
I would like to join a Gang immediately.
— Van “#1 Voice in Wrestling Media” Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) June 20, 2024
-
Best Dressed Daddy: A$AP Rocky Stars With Baby Boys, RZA And Riot, In Bottega Veneta Father's Day Campaign
-
Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club Empowers Women Across Atlanta With Lauren Speed-Hamilton
-
Daddy Drip Drizzy: Drake Shows Off Hot Soccer Dad Outfit At Son's Game
-
BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of June 2
-
Law Roach Exposes Fashion House That Refused To Dress Zendaya: 'If You Say No, It'll Be A No Forever'
-
Angel Reese Slams Backlash For Met Gala Debut The Day Before She 'Slayed Against New York': 'I'm Not One-Dimensional'
-
'Sleeping Beauties' & Archival Artistry: Here's What To Expect At The 2024 Met Gala & 'Garden Of Time' Theme
-
Stuntin' Like My Mama: Gabrielle Union Says She's Saving Her Met Gala Looks For Daughter Kaavia James
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.