Kendrick Lamar is continuing to show how much love he has for his city.
After decimating Drake in front of a sold-out crowd at his Juneteenth Pop Out concert and uniting rival gang members onstage, the rapper planted a few money trees.
Billboard reports that Lamar, his company pgLang, Tim Hinshaw’s Free Lunch, and several other artists donated $200,000 to several LA-based charities.
“We haven’t seen this type of Unity on the West since we lost our brother Nipsey Hussle,” owner of Free Lunch, Tim Hinshaw said according to the outlet.
“As Dot said on stage, this moment was bigger than a back and forth; it was about supporting each other and showing the world that we could come together for a greater cause. All of these organizations play a pivotal role in the development of our community and the hope is that we all continue to support them moving forward.”
One of the many organizations to benefit from Kung-fu Kenny’s generosity is the Compton Girls Club, aimed at helping girls in the city by exposing them to self-care practices, new skills, hobbies and activities they can utilize to take care of themselves. They thanked the Compton-born rapper on Instagram saying,
“Ken and Friends really showed out for the community! Thank you @pglang for always supporting #ComptonGirlsClub and continually investing in the hood. It’s not a lot of artist[s] planting money trees back into their communities, but that’s what separates the legends from the F.A.N.S.”
Los Angeles will probably never let go of Drake‘s braids at this point.
If anyone is keeping track of all of the Canadian rapper‘s claims that Kendrick has discredited: a) money trees planted in his hood, b) got love in his city, c) pop out concert produced by Dave Free, d) Whitney was in attendance with their children, e) really banged a set.
Mmmmhmmm.
Here is a complete list of all the charities that benefitted from the Kendrick and pgLang donations:
- Alma Backyard Farms – almabackyardfarms.com
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Carson – bgccarson.org
- Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor – bgclaharbor.org
- Brotherhood Crusade – brotherhoodcrusade.org
- Color Compton – colorcompton.org
- Compton Advocates Coalition – comptonadvocates.org
- Compton G.irls Club – comptongirls.club
- DREAMHAUS LA – dreamhausla.org
- Friends at Mafundi – friendsatmafundi.org
- It’s Bigger Than Us – itsbiggerthanusla.org
- Love + Ethos – loveandethos.org
- Peace4Kids – peace4kids.org
- Safe Place for Youth – safeplaceforyouth.org
- Sisters of Watts – sistersofwatts.org
- Social Justice Learning Institute – sjli.org
- Fernando Pullum Community Arts Center – pullumcenter.org
- The Hidden Genius Project – hiddengeniusproject.org
- Thinkwatts Foundation – thinkwattsfoundation.org
- Tommy The Clown Foundation – tommytheclown.com/ttc-foundation
- Unearth & Empower Communities – unearthandempower.org
