The peaches are gathering in support of Kenya Moore.





Claudia Jordan is the latest RHOA alum to send some love to Kenya in the wake of her exit from Season 16. When TMZ asked how she felt about the abrupt end to Moore’s reign on the popular reality show, Jordan had some strong opinions.

“Is it even worth watching if she’s not going to be on it? I think she’s a big part of that success and I hope it’s only a temporary thing, if that’s what she wants,” she said.

She continued,

“I don’t know the details of everything but she’s never been a liar though. A lot of times Kenya will say something and people will accuse her of being messy only to find out years later that she was telling the truth. I’ve kinda been in that same situation myself on that show.”

Though Jordan was clear that she doesn’t think fans should boycott RHOA or Bravo, she also believes that the best thing for the franchise is to have Kenya involved.

“I think the fans want to see Kenya and the fact that Porsha and Kenya are in a good place now, I think it would be an epic season,” she said. “Everything that has come out has had everyone like ‘wait, what? I’m gonna watch this season’ and now, we’ll see.”

Jordan also believes that this may be a sign of something bigger coming for Moore.

“Sometimes decisions like this have to be made for us because otherwise we wouldn’t leave on our own. I do believe in signs and maybe there’s some big, huge opportunity right around the corner for her that she doesn’t even know about.”

This is the third RHOA alum to come to Kenya’s defense in recent months as Kandi Burruss and Sheree Whitfield also spoke their piece on the matter. Across the board, the girls seem to be down with the Queen of the Twirl making a return to the franchise for the sake of the show.