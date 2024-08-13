Funk Fest 2024 Was A Star Studded Celebration Of Hip-Hop’s 51st Birthday [Exclusive]

Funk Fest 2024 was nothing short of amazing as it marked the 51st birthday of Hip-Hop with a soulful celebration at the city of South Fulton’s Wolf Creek Amphitheater.

Over two days, music lovers from across generations gathered to celebrate the rich history of R&B and Hip-Hop that has shaped our cultural landscape.

Attendees from far and wide attended the fest that’s part of South Fulton’s #SOFU summer concert series.

Seen on the scene were Real Housewives of Atlanta Shamea Morton and Kelli Ferrell…

Dr. Heavenly Kimes…

and Lip Service podcast co-hosts Gigi McGuire and Ivy.

Funk Fest Kicked Off Saturday With R&B Heavyweights

Saturday, Aug. 10, was a night for the lovers, as a lineup of R&B heavyweights took the stage, serenading the crowd with timeless hits that have soundtracked countless moments of love and nostalgia.

Love Bossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The evening kicked off with Shai, who set the tone with their smooth harmonies, bringing back the early ’90s vibe.

Jon B. followed, crooning with his signature soulful style, while Carl Thomas and Donell Jones continued the love fest with their classic tracks.

Stokley, known for his electrifying performances, delivered a set that kept the audience on their feet, blending old-school charm with contemporary flair.

The night reached its peak with a performance by the legendary Isley Brothers, whose timeless music transcends generations.

The group ran through their hits including “For The Love Of You” and “Between The Sheets.”

Hip-Hop Took Over Sunday’s Funk Fest Show

Sunday, Aug. 11, was all about Hip-Hop as the festival paid homage to the genre’s 51st anniversary.

The day was a vibrant celebration of the culture, with a lineup that showcased the depth of Atlanta’s rap scene.

Youngbloodz brought their Southern swagger to the stage, while Goodie Mob stayed true to their roots and delivered a performance that was both powerful and reflective.

Big Boi was showered with his OutKast flowers from the Atlanta crowd and later, him, C-Bone, and Sleepy Brown hit the fans with a setlist filled with hits that have defined Southern Hip-Hop for decades.

The queen of neo-soul, Erykah Badu, closed out the night with a mesmerizing performance that blended her unique sound with the essence of Hip-Hop, creating a powerful experience that left the crowd yearning for more.

Adorned with a large hat, rings, a tie-dye skirt, and intricate hoop earrings, the Texan put on a show like only she could.

The night ended on a high note as Badu and Big Boi took to the stage together, sharing a heartfelt moment that ingrained the spirit of the festival.

The artists shared in a joint birthday wish to Hip-Hop celebrating 51 years of a genre that has birthed countless talented MCs in Atlanta, South Fulton, and across the globe. It was a fitting end to a weekend that celebrated not just music, but the culture, history, and community that Hip-Hop represents.

Funk Fest Carried A Bigger Message Ahead Of The November Election

Funk Fest 2024 was not just about music, it was a celebration of community strength and unity.

The festival, now in its 25th year, has always been more than just a concert series. This year, it emphasized the importance of civic engagement, with several political leaders, including Ben Crump and Pastor Jamal Bryant in attendance.

Throughout the weekend, the importance of voter participation in the upcoming fall election was a recurring theme, underscoring the festival’s commitment to empowering the community.

Leo Bennett, CEO and founder of Variety Entertainment and Funk Fest, spoke to BOSSIP about having Crump and Bryant on hand to emphasize civic engagement for the weekend.

“My standout moment was when Ben Crump and Pastor Jamal Bryant united the crowd with their amazing speech regarding the importance of voting and hitting the polls,” said Bennett to BOSSIP‘s Liz Smith.

Bennett also shared some exclusive insight about what’s in store for Funk Fest’s future and shared that the celebration’s going out to sea.

“Stay tuned for the first inaugural Funk Fest Cruise! We will also start our Funk Fest island tour in 2026, including Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, plus more to be announced!”

It’s safe to say that Funk Fest 2024 was more than just a festival, it was a reminder of the power of music to unite people, inspire change, and celebrate the rich cultural heritage that thrives in Atlanta and beyond.