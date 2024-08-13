Entertainment

Jonathan Majors Professes Love For Meagan Good In Viral Clip

He Cried, She Cried, They Cried Togetherrr: Jonathan Majors Tearfully Declares Love For Meagan Good In Clip From Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Published on August 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 8

4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Source: Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Jason Lee/Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Social media is buzzing over Jonathan Majors tearfully professing his love for girlfriend Meagan Good in a new clip promoting Hollywood Unlocked’s Impact Awards now streaming on Zeus Network.

In the now-viral video, Majors pours out his heart and soul to a tearful Meagan Good while accepting the Perseverance Award presented to him by renowned life-fixer Iyanla Vanzant.

“I love you,” he begins in the emotional clip. “I love you beyond all limit. With all my strength, with all my heart, I love you. I was supposed to be this tough and strong–and you don’ carried me so, so, so, so many nights. I love you.” [sings “Through The Fire”]

Attempting to move away from cancel culture, Jason Lee made a point by honoring the embattled actor who thanked the Hollywood Unlocked Founder for catalyzing change while criticizing the criminal justice system and expressing gratitude toward Will Smith, Tyler Perry, and the other celebs who supported him in his time of need.

4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Source: Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Jason Lee/Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

“When I was taken away in handcuffs, I didn’t feel like the Jonathan Majors I knew, the Yale graduate, the actor from Creed or Kang,” he said in his acceptance speech. “I felt like a small, powerless Black man. Despite the support and evidence in my favor, I knew I was in serious trouble simply because of who I am. This is what happens to Black people all too often—guilt or innocence often have little to do with the outcome.

“Perseverance means ‘persistence in doing something despite difficulty or delay’ and the God I serve has put me in a position where I’ve had to embody that more than I’d ever imagined,” he continued. “We live in a world where men, Black men in particular, are propped up as either superheroes or villains. But I’ve come to realize that I am neither. I am just a man, an imperfect man who loves his craft, and whose faith has been tested and then strengthened by his testimony.”

Other honorees at the star-studded event included Cardi B, Fat Joe, Ben Crump, Christian Louboutin, Jasmine Crockett, Sharon Stone, and Da Brat and her wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart.

Do you think Jonathan’s speech was genuine or an actor acting? How do you think his relationship with Meagan Good ends? Happily ever after? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the now-viral clip on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO

https://twitter.com/CookiesOvaHoess/status/1823380930293125130

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO

https://twitter.com/keekee033194/status/1822813256282505584

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678

Related Tags

Hollywood Unlocked Jason Lee Jonathan Majors Meagan Good Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close