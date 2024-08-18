ICYMI: BOSSIP’s Weekly Content Recap Featuring Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Latto & More

Recap all the viral news and video content from the week with BOSSIP’s Weekly Content recap featuring Jay-Z, Latto, and more.

It’s that time of the week when we recap some of the standout videos from the week for those who’ve had too busy of a week to be online. This week Fanatics hosted its inaugural Fanatics Fest In NYC which served viral videos left and right. Lil Baby takes us inside one of his Atlanta bachelor pads, Latto Feeds the streets and LeBron continues his Cold War with Drake.

BOSSIP’s Weekly Content Recap

Latto Delivers The Visual For “Brokey”

Big Mama keeps the momentum from her latest album Sugar Honey Ice Tea rolling with a performance of “Brokey”.

Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club Dominates Fanatics Fest NYC

In true ROC fashion, Jay-Z stole the show during Fanatics Fest NYC with his 40/40 Club Pop-Up. Everyone who is anyone showed up just to snap it up with a slight prayer to meet Hov.

LeBron James Spotted Vibing To Drak’e Music

LeBron James has been subliminally posting back and forth since James appeared at Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth concert. Recently LeBron posted his Drake “I Love You Forever” Air Force 1 seemingly offering a peace treaty. Now he’s been spotted vibing to the Canadian artist music overseas.

Lil Baby Takes Us Inside His Atlanta Bachelor Pad

The usually private Atlanta rapper Lil Baby takes us inside one of his homes in Atlanta and it’s just as luxurious as you could imagine.