BOSSIP's Weekly Content Recap Feat Jay-Z, Lil Baby, & More
ICYMI: BOSSIP’s Weekly Content Recap Featuring Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Latto & More
Recap all the viral news and video content from the week with BOSSIP’s Weekly Content recap featuring Jay-Z, Latto, and more.
It’s that time of the week when we recap some of the standout videos from the week for those who’ve had too busy of a week to be online. This week Fanatics hosted its inaugural Fanatics Fest In NYC which served viral videos left and right. Lil Baby takes us inside one of his Atlanta bachelor pads, Latto Feeds the streets and LeBron continues his Cold War with Drake.
BOSSIP’s Weekly Content Recap
Latto Delivers The Visual For “Brokey”
Big Mama keeps the momentum from her latest album Sugar Honey Ice Tea rolling with a performance of “Brokey”.
Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club Dominates Fanatics Fest NYC
In true ROC fashion, Jay-Z stole the show during Fanatics Fest NYC with his 40/40 Club Pop-Up. Everyone who is anyone showed up just to snap it up with a slight prayer to meet Hov.
LeBron James Spotted Vibing To Drak’e Music
LeBron James has been subliminally posting back and forth since James appeared at Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth concert. Recently LeBron posted his Drake “I Love You Forever” Air Force 1 seemingly offering a peace treaty. Now he’s been spotted vibing to the Canadian artist music overseas.
Lil Baby Takes Us Inside His Atlanta Bachelor Pad
The usually private Atlanta rapper Lil Baby takes us inside one of his homes in Atlanta and it’s just as luxurious as you could imagine.
- Meagan Good Celebrates Her 44th Birthday With Her Kang Jonathan Majors On An ‘Epic’ Family Trip
- This The New PBS?! Viral Kids Cartoon Teaches Slavery As ‘No Big Deal’, Company’s Co-Founder Wants To Indoctrinate Children With Right-Wing Ideology
- Cardi Seemingly Responds To Rumors She’s Pregnant Again With Cryptic Tweet After Slamming Suspicious Fans On IG Live
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108
-
This The New PBS?! Viral Kids Cartoon Teaches Slavery As 'No Big Deal', Company's Co-Founder Wants To Indoctrinate Children With Right-Wing Ideology
-
Footage Of T-Hood Assaulting Girlfriend Kelsie Frost Released, Rapper's Family Speaks Out—'Show The Date & Time On These Videos!'
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 109
-
Cardi Seemingly Responds To Rumors She's Pregnant Again With Cryptic Tweet After Slamming Suspicious Fans On IG Live
-
Platinum's Perspective: Legendary Magic City Star Sonya 'Platinum' Meadows Reflects On The Strip Club's Changes, Celebrity Clients
-
T-Hood’s Death Under Investigation As Possible Self-Defense Shooting; Kirk & Rasheeda Frost’s Son Ky Named as Suspect
-
Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault