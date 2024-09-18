Entertainment

2 Chainz Celebrates Bday With Star-Studded 'Luv Me Sum U' Bash

Seen On The Groovy Scene: Vibey Virgo 2 Chainz Brings Peace & Hair Grease To ’Luv Me Sum U’ Bash, Kicks it With Gucci Mane & More At Flower Powered Fantasyland

Published on September 18, 2024

Happy birthday, 2 Chainz!

4th Annual Luv Me Sum U Celebrating 2 Chainz's Birthday

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

 

Vibey Virgo 2 Chainz was back with more flower powered funnn at his 4th Annual ‘Luv Me Sum U’ fest that brought out foxy ladies and famous friends including Gucci Mane, Kawhi Leonard, Jhonni Blaze, Kiyomi Leslie, Khaotic, Ralo, and more for oldies but goodies, hippie hijinx, and color-splashed art in the A.

Oh yes, it was a vibe!

Curated by exquisite eventress Hannah Kang and her MBP Events team, the groovy event was a fitting follow-up to last year’s shroomy spectacle where Iman Shumpert, Dwight Howard, Lou Williams, Lil Duval, and many more enjoyed a special performance by the legendary Isley Brothers.

The epic bash comes after the “Birthday Song” rapper was introduced as the spokesperson for PepsiCo’s ‘Taste of Tomorrow’ campaign that aims to fund HBCU Students in STEM.

“As an HBCU Alum, I’m excited to share my platform and partner with the PepsiCo’s Taste of Tomorrow initiative to support diversity in STEM and encourage students, all while bringing awareness to the talented graduates coming from HBCUs entering the workforce,” said Chainz in a statement.

With Chainz keeping the energy where it needs to be, Pepsi Zero Sugar and Doritos will engage students and fans on-campus through on-the-ground culinary innovations created by in-house chefs and food-science experts to inspire at-home food innovation. Can you dig it?

4th Annual Luv Me Sum U Celebrating 2 Chainz's Birthday

Source: 2 Chainz and wife Kesha Epps | Prince Williams/WireImage

 

The PepsiCo Foundation will also provide $250,000 in scholarships to HBCU students pursuing STEM degrees across 9 HBCUs for the 2025 school year.

Students at Benedict College, Bethune-Cookman University, Florida A&M University, Hampton University, Howard University, Jackson State University, Morgan State University, North Carolina Central University, and Prairie View A&M University can apply here through Dec. 2, 2024.

Which celebrity’s themed party would you want to attend? Tell us down below and check out the selects from the buzzy event on the flip.

4th Annual Luv Me Sum U Celebrating 2 Chainz's Birthday

Source: Ralo | Prince Williams/WireImage

4th Annual Luv Me Sum U Celebrating 2 Chainz's Birthday

Source: Kiyomi Leslie and Khaotic | Prince Williams/WireImage

4th Annual Luv Me Sum U Celebrating 2 Chainz's Birthday

Source: Kiyomi Leslie and Jhonni Blaze | Prince Williams/WireImage

