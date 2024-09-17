Collateral Damage: Celtics Star Derrick White Sucker Punched During Heated Colorado Vs. Colorado State Game

Footage has surfaced of Celtics star Derrick White suffering a sucker punch during Colorado and Colorado State’s heated rematch.

Summer 2024 has seen Derrick White’s wildest dreams imaginable coming to fruition. In June, he secured an NBA title as a Boston Celtic, then won an Olympic gold medal alongside Steph Curry and Lebron James. Additionally, he signed a four-year $125M extension with the Celtics.

You couldn’t conceivably argue many had a better Summer than him.

This weekend, White decided to attend the heated rematch between Shedeur Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State University. After last year’s game resulted in Travis Hunter missing several games with a lacerated liver, tension was in the air all offseason.

According to TMZ, while the former Colorado hooper was in attendance he was involved in a scuffle. As White cheered on the buffs inside Canvas Stadium he began arguing with CSU fans and when Colorado began running away with the lead, a CSU fan he’d exchanged words with earlier sucker-punched him.

Derrick ate the cheap shot and fans from both sides were able to defuse the situation and let cooler heads prevail.

Colorado And Colorado State’s Rivalry Runs Deep

The Colorado and CSU games became some of the best-unexpected rivalry games in college football. Last year’s game was one of the most watched games of the season and 5th most watched all-time.

Most of the drama stemmed from CSU head coach Jay Norvell’s comments about Deion Sanders’ upbringing. Despite losing last year, CSU and their QB trashed-talked Coach Prime, Shedeur, and the entire organization all offseason.

Despite that, Colorado got the last laugh with Shedeur telling the instigating QB “You Can’t F**k with me” for the world to see.