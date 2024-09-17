Athletes

Derrick White Sucker-Punched During Colorado Vs. CSU Game

Collateral Damage: Celtics Star Derrick White Sucker Punched During Heated Colorado Vs. Colorado State Game

Published on September 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

North Dakota State v Colorado

Source: Andrew Wevers / Getty

Footage has surfaced of Celtics star Derrick White suffering a sucker punch during Colorado and Colorado State’s heated rematch.

Summer 2024 has seen Derrick White’s wildest dreams imaginable coming to fruition. In June, he secured an NBA title as a Boston Celtic, then won an Olympic gold medal alongside Steph Curry and Lebron James. Additionally, he signed a four-year $125M extension with the Celtics.

You couldn’t conceivably argue many had a better Summer than him.

This weekend, White decided to attend the heated rematch between Shedeur Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State University. After last year’s game resulted in Travis Hunter missing several games with a lacerated liver, tension was in the air all offseason.

According to TMZ, while the former Colorado hooper was in attendance he was involved in a scuffle. As White cheered on the buffs inside Canvas Stadium he began arguing with CSU fans and when Colorado began running away with the lead, a CSU fan he’d exchanged words with earlier sucker-punched him.

Derrick ate the cheap shot and fans from both sides were able to defuse the situation and let cooler heads prevail.

Colorado And Colorado State’s Rivalry Runs Deep

The Colorado and CSU games became some of the best-unexpected rivalry games in college football. Last year’s game was one of the most watched games of the season and 5th most watched all-time.

Most of the drama stemmed from CSU head coach Jay Norvell’s comments about Deion Sanders’ upbringing. Despite losing last year, CSU and their QB trashed-talked Coach Prime, Shedeur, and the entire organization all offseason.

Despite that, Colorado got the last laugh with Shedeur telling the instigating QB “You Can’t F**k with me” for the world to see.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Deion Sanders Newsletter Shedeur Sanders sucker punch University of Colorado

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired

Serena Williams And Sha’Carri Richardson Star In Kim Kardashian’s New Billion-Dollar NikeSKIMS Launch

MadameNoire
top celebrity pregnancy announcements

4 Iconic Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Family together posing for photo at home

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With The Top TV Shows & Movies From Latinx Creators

Global Grind
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

Is He The Drama? Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel Accusing Him Of Fathering Her 5-Month-Old

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Captiol Hill Covrage

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

Boy walking to school

10-Year-Old New Orleans Boy Escapes Armed Kidnappers Who Forced Him To Strip Inside Abandoned House

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close