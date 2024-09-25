Crime

Father Sentenced To Prison For Sending Son To Kill PnB Rock

Justice Served: LA Father Sentenced To Life In Prison For Sending Teenage Son To Rob & Kill PnB Rock

Published on September 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PnB Rock - Lil Baby In Concert - New York City

PnB Rock – Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

A Los Angeles father is now heading to prison after being sentenced for sending his son to murder and rob rapper PnB Rock.

In September of 2022, Philly rapper PnB Rock was murdered in Los Angeles while dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles leading to an extensive search to locate those responsible.

Police apprehended Freddie Lee Trone and his then-17-year-old son in connection to the crime.

Related Stories

Now, according to CBS News, being found guilty last month Trone was sentenced to 31 years to life for the murder of PnB.

“I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Rakim Allen,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “His life was cut short by an act of violence that no family should have to endure.”

Initially, Trone asserted he wasn’t involved until surveillance footage verified he was in the parking lot of the restaurant 30 minutes before PnB Rock’s murder took place. Prosecutors alleged that Trone cowardly dispatched his son to execute the murder-robbery for him while he waited nearby.

Ultimately, justice was severed on behalf of PnB Rock and those who love him.

Trone’s son is still behind bars as a judge determines if he’s competent enough to stand trial. A third suspect, Tremont Jones, was found guilty of two counts of robbery in addition to conspiracy to commit robbery.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Los Angeles Newsletter PNB Rock prison sentence Roscoe's Chicken and waffles robbery in Pasadena

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

ASU FAMU Honey Beez

Fatphobia On The Field: FAMU Announcer Tries To Diss ASU Honey Beez — And Police Black Women’s Bodies — With Ozempic Jab

MadameNoire
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET

Nicki Minaj Puts ‘The Breakfast Club’ On Notice Over Cardi B Beef Reporting

Hip-Hop Wired
Woman Drinking Pill With Water at Office in a Relaxed Setting

7 Essential Vitamins For Black Women And Why They Matter

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

What Jay-Z’s Halftime Choices Say About Race, Culture & Representation

Global Grind
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close