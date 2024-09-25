Justice Served: LA Father Sentenced To Life In Prison For Sending Teenage Son To Rob & Kill PnB Rock

A Los Angeles father is now heading to prison after being sentenced for sending his son to murder and rob rapper PnB Rock.

In September of 2022, Philly rapper PnB Rock was murdered in Los Angeles while dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles leading to an extensive search to locate those responsible.

Police apprehended Freddie Lee Trone and his then-17-year-old son in connection to the crime.

Now, according to CBS News, being found guilty last month Trone was sentenced to 31 years to life for the murder of PnB.

“I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Rakim Allen,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “His life was cut short by an act of violence that no family should have to endure.”

Initially, Trone asserted he wasn’t involved until surveillance footage verified he was in the parking lot of the restaurant 30 minutes before PnB Rock’s murder took place. Prosecutors alleged that Trone cowardly dispatched his son to execute the murder-robbery for him while he waited nearby.

Ultimately, justice was severed on behalf of PnB Rock and those who love him.

Trone’s son is still behind bars as a judge determines if he’s competent enough to stand trial. A third suspect, Tremont Jones, was found guilty of two counts of robbery in addition to conspiracy to commit robbery.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.