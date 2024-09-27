Cardi B Denies Takeoff Affair Rumors, Attends Paris Fashion Week
Nice Try, Trolls: Cardi B Debunks Takeoff Affair Allegations, Continues Paris Fashion Week Winning Streak
In between sizzling the scene at Paris Fashion Week, Cardi B is debunking a rumor that she confessed to having an affair with late Migos rapper Takeoff.
On Thursday, Cardi, 31, and her estranged husband Offset, 32, engaged in a superrrrr toxic tusslefuffle that included allegations of Cardi cheating while pregnant with their third child, and Offset seemingly asking to reconcile via texts.
Now in the latest chapter of the mess, Cardi is shutting down allegations that she tweeted about having an affair with Offset’s late Migos group mate Takeoff.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, a user shared a fake tweet that claimed Cardi confessed to sleeping with Takeoff after Offset’s years of infidelity.
“You cheated on me YEARS AFTER YEARS my n***! The only difference is you got caught I didn’t,” read the tweet. “You would be even more BUTT hurt if you knew the relationship me and Takeoff had before he passed. RIP to the ONLY real n***a from the group I miss those nights.”
Several people championed Cardi for the “confession” but the rapper quickly shut it down calling the tweet “fake and weird.”
Nice try, trolls!
Cardi’s fake tweet circulated on X after Offset alleged that his Migos group mate warned him about Cardi.
“Listen to your ppl take (Takeoff) and the bros TOld me !!,” wrote Offset on Thursday.
Soon thereafter, however, Takeoff’s brother YRN Lingo shut down Offset’s claim in an IG comment saying;
“My brother ain’t tell him s***. Let my twin rest.”
Let’s move on.
Despite the Internet mess, Cardi continued her Paris Fashion Week winning streak Thursday in stunning looks.
Hit the flip for that.
Just 18 days after welcoming her third child, Cardi stormed the Paris Fashion Week scene.
The rapper turned heads in a series of show-stopping looks while attending high-profile shows for Balmain, Mugler, and Rabanne.
On Thursday, September 26, Cardi ignored her Offset issues while wowing in a bold Mugler look.
Cardi’s look echoed that of models in the show who wore structured pieces that included cinched waists, exaggerated hips, broad shoulders, and choppy angled black bangs.
Cardi wasn’t done however, she also attended the Messika S/S 2025 show in a glamorous look.
Cardi was one of several guests who dripped in diamonds during the high jewelry show.
See more of Cardi’s Paris Fashion Week looks on the flip.
Cardi Also Attended The Rabanne & Balmain Show
The day before, Cardi lit up the Rabanne show in a striking gold disc dress alongside her stylist Kollin Carter.
Her ensemble featured a plunging V-neck, sheer beaded fabric, and a fringed skirt and her hair was styled honey blonde with cascading waves.
That same day, Cardi stepped out in yet another intricate ensemble, this time wearing a forest green fuzzy coat cinched with a wide brown belt to the Balmain show.
Cardi’s look also featured enormous earrings and rosy makeup artfully etched by Erika La Pearl.
What do YOU think about Cardi’s Paris Fashion Week looks?