Cardi B Denies Takeoff Affair Rumors, Attends Paris Fashion Week

Nice Try, Trolls: Cardi B Debunks Takeoff Affair Allegations, Continues Paris Fashion Week Winning Streak

Published on September 27, 2024

1 of 3

In between sizzling the scene at Paris Fashion Week, Cardi B is debunking a rumor that she confessed to having an affair with late Migos rapper Takeoff.

Cardi B Fashion Week

Source: Francois Durand/Getty Images for Messika /Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Im / Getty

On Thursday, Cardi, 31, and her estranged husband Offset, 32, engaged in a superrrrr toxic tusslefuffle that included allegations of Cardi cheating while pregnant with their third child, and Offset seemingly asking to reconcile via texts.

Now in the latest chapter of the mess, Cardi is shutting down allegations that she tweeted about having an affair with Offset’s late Migos group mate Takeoff.

67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

Quavo, Takeoff, Cardi B and Offset/ Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

On X, formerly known as Twitter, a user shared a fake tweet that claimed Cardi confessed to sleeping with Takeoff after Offset’s years of infidelity.

“You cheated on me YEARS AFTER YEARS my n***! The only difference is you got caught I didn’t,” read the tweet. “You would be even more BUTT hurt if you knew the relationship me and Takeoff had before he passed. RIP to the ONLY real n***a from the group I miss those nights.”

Several people championed Cardi for the “confession” but the rapper quickly shut it down calling the tweet “fake and weird.”

Nice try, trolls!

Cardi’s fake tweet circulated on X after Offset alleged that his Migos group mate warned him about Cardi.

“Listen to your ppl take (Takeoff) and the bros TOld me !!,” wrote Offset on Thursday.

Soon thereafter, however, Takeoff’s brother YRN Lingo shut down Offset’s claim in an IG comment saying;

“My brother ain’t tell him s***. Let my twin rest.”

Let’s move on.

Despite the Internet mess, Cardi continued her Paris Fashion Week winning streak Thursday in stunning looks.

Hit the flip for that.

Just 18 days after welcoming her third child, Cardi stormed the Paris Fashion Week scene.

Dazed & Byredo PFW Party To Celebrate The Launch Of Desert Dawn

Source: Darren Gerrish / Getty

The rapper turned heads in a series of show-stopping looks while attending high-profile shows for Balmain, Mugler, and Rabanne.

Mugler - Paris Fashion Week RTW Spring 2025 - Front Row

Source: WWD / Getty

On Thursday, September 26, Cardi ignored her Offset issues while wowing in a bold Mugler look.

Cardi B Fashion Week

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Cardi’s look echoed that of models in the show who wore structured pieces that included cinched waists, exaggerated hips, broad shoulders, and choppy angled black bangs.

Mugler: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Cardi wasn’t done however, she also attended the Messika S/S 2025 show in a glamorous look.

Cardi B Fashion Week

Source: Francois Durand / Getty Images for Messika

Cardi B Fashion Week

Source: Francois Durand / Getty Images for Messika

Cardi was one of several guests who dripped in diamonds during the high jewelry show.

Messika: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

Source: Francois Durand / Getty

Messika: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

Source: Francois Durand / Getty

See more of Cardi’s Paris Fashion Week looks on the flip.

Cardi Also Attended The Rabanne & Balmain Show

The day before, Cardi lit up the Rabanne show in a striking gold disc dress alongside her stylist Kollin Carter.

Rabanne: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

Source: Peter White / Getty

Her ensemble featured a plunging V-neck, sheer beaded fabric, and a fringed skirt and her hair was styled honey blonde with cascading waves.

Rabanne - Paris Fashion Week RTW Spring 2025 - Front Row

Source: WWD / Getty

That same day, Cardi stepped out in yet another intricate ensemble, this time wearing a forest green fuzzy coat cinched with a wide brown belt to the Balmain show.

Balmain: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Balmain: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Cardi’s look also featured enormous earrings and rosy makeup artfully etched by Erika La Pearl.

 

Cardi B Fashion Week

Source: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Balmain / Getty

What do YOU think about Cardi’s Paris Fashion Week looks?

