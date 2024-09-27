Nice Try, Trolls: Cardi B Debunks Takeoff Affair Allegations, Continues Paris Fashion Week Winning Streak

In between sizzling the scene at Paris Fashion Week, Cardi B is debunking a rumor that she confessed to having an affair with late Migos rapper Takeoff.

On Thursday, Cardi, 31, and her estranged husband Offset, 32, engaged in a superrrrr toxic tusslefuffle that included allegations of Cardi cheating while pregnant with their third child, and Offset seemingly asking to reconcile via texts.

Now in the latest chapter of the mess, Cardi is shutting down allegations that she tweeted about having an affair with Offset’s late Migos group mate Takeoff.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, a user shared a fake tweet that claimed Cardi confessed to sleeping with Takeoff after Offset’s years of infidelity.

“You cheated on me YEARS AFTER YEARS my n***! The only difference is you got caught I didn’t,” read the tweet. “You would be even more BUTT hurt if you knew the relationship me and Takeoff had before he passed. RIP to the ONLY real n***a from the group I miss those nights.”

Several people championed Cardi for the “confession” but the rapper quickly shut it down calling the tweet “fake and weird.”

Nice try, trolls!

Cardi’s fake tweet circulated on X after Offset alleged that his Migos group mate warned him about Cardi.

“Listen to your ppl take (Takeoff) and the bros TOld me !!,” wrote Offset on Thursday.

Soon thereafter, however, Takeoff’s brother YRN Lingo shut down Offset’s claim in an IG comment saying;

“My brother ain’t tell him s***. Let my twin rest.”

Let’s move on.

Despite the Internet mess, Cardi continued her Paris Fashion Week winning streak Thursday in stunning looks.

