Joe Budden Denies Participating In Freak-Offs With Diddy

Joe Budden Denies Participating In Diddy’s Freak-Offs, Says His Father Called Him About The Allegations

Published on September 30, 2024

Sean "Diddy" Combs, REVOLT, And AT&T Host REVOLT Summit Kickoff Event At The Kings Theatre In New York

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

After letting the jokes fly, Joe Budden denied involvement in any Diddy freak-off parties and said his concerned father even called him amid rumors.

As previously reported, the news cycle has been booming with updates about Diddy after he was indicted on sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges almost a year after he settled a bombshell lawsuit brought forth by ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

 

As Diddy sits behind bars, additional lawsuits are accumulating and whispers of video evidence from his alleged freak-offs are running rampant. Social media rarely takes anything seriously, and the jokes and allegations are flying in every direction. One such person to face allegations of being involved in a Diddy freak-off is Joe Budden, based on photos he’s taken with the Bad Boy founder and his previous work with Revolt which Diddy founded.

On a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Joe put gossip about his involvement at the freak-offs to rest.

“For the last time, can y’all take me off the list of names that y’all think is on these tapes?” Joe pleaded. “Why are y’all so hell-bent on putting n***as on these tapes? I ran the jokes long but I thought the joke was a joke because of who I be.”

Joe briefly worked with Revolt hosting the show State of the Culture following his departure from Everyday Struggle on Complex, and according to the podcaster, while Revolt courted him with various offers, his time working there was short-lived. 

“Clearly it’s a new crop of people out there that don’t know who I be, so they like, ‘Oh, he might be that.’ I ain’t. No more jokes,” said Budden. “Even though I was a force in that world for like three weeks. … They was ready to trick. They was offering vacays and Fifth Avenue shopping sprees without even an inch of flirting.”

Joe Budden also revealed that his father rang him to see why he was mixed up in the headlines. Trolling is at an all-time high, but when it involves a topic this sensitive with individuals you previously did business with, it becomes a serious situation.

Watch Joe Budden discuss the freak-off rumors below.

