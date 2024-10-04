Diddy’s Ex-Bodyguard Speaks Out To Deny Allegedly Raping A Woman With Bad Boy Founder: ‘You Got The Wrong Guy!’

Joseph Sherman, the former bodyguard accused of raping a woman with Sean “Diddy” Combs, is speaking out to clear his name: “You got the wrong man.”

Diddy’s downfall and arrest for sex trafficking implicates several partners, friends, associates, and employees of the mogul’s empire. Yet, Sherman, aka Big Joe, claims Thalia Graves’ shocking lawsuit alleging a brutal assault falsely accused him. In an unfiltered interview with NBC New York, Sherman publicly denied having anything to do with her assault and revealed reported receipts he claims prove his innocence.

“It’s a lie on me. I don’t know this lady from anywhere,” Sherman said. “I am not questioning her integrity. I am just questioning her claims against me.”

Thalia Graves’ Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Diddy And Joseph Sherman

As BOSSIP previously reported, Graves filed a lawsuit against Diddy and Sherman for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2001. Graves said she dated an employee of Combs, who “lured her into meeting him and Sherman alone” at the Bad Boy Entertainment headquarters. The filing states she received a drink “likely laced with a drug,” lost consciousness, and awoke “to find herself bound and restrained.”

In addition to accusing both men of brutal sexual assault, Graves claimed Sherman beat her and recorded the “horrific rape.” After Cassie’s lawsuit against Diddy opened the floodgates of sexual assault, abuse, and trafficking allegations, Graves said she discovered Sherman allegedly recorded the assault. She claims Combs and Sherman “continued to show the video of the rape to others over the years and through to the present and/or sold the video as pornography.”

Sherman denies that he was anywhere near Graves or working for Diddy when the assault allegedly took place. He revealed reported receipts to back his claims that he is the victim of a “cash grab.”

