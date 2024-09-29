More Than 50 People Accuse Diddy Of Abuse After Sex Trafficking Arrest, Lawyers Anticipate More Than 100 Alleged Victims Will Come Forward

After Sean “Diddy” Combs was denied bail for sex trafficking charges, more than 50 new accusers “felt safe” to come forward with decades of abuse accusations.

Shocking allegations about the disgraced mogul aren’t the only things to come out in the wake of Diddy’s arrest and indictment. Like Cassie Ventura‘s bombshell lawsuit in November 2023, the federal case against the rapper inspired others to break their silence. According to Huff Post, more than 50 alleged victims plan to take legal action against Diddy, and attorneys expect that number to double by next week.

The news came from Tony Buzbee, who represented more than 100 victims of the deadly Astroworld tragedy against Travis Scott. Now the Houston-based attorney’s next epic legal battle will take place against a much bigger industry titan. Working with AVA Law Group, Buzbee announced his firm’s plans to “act as Lead Counsel to pursue claims on behalf of more than fifty individuals who suffered sexual assault and abuse at the hands of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his cohorts.”

“This group of brave individuals include both men and women; many were minors when the abuse occurred. Some of these brave individuals reported the incidents to the police, others did not. Each individual story is gut wrenching and heartbreaking. The acts complained of occurred at hotels, private homes, and also at the infamous PDiddy “Freak Off” parties,” Buzbee wrote on Instagram. “The violations against this group of individuals are mindboggling and can only be described as debauchery and depravity, exacted by powerful people against minors and the weak,” he continued.

Read more about what lawyers say to expect from as many as 100 accusers in the aftermath of Diddy’s arrest after the flip.