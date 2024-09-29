Over 50 New Accusers To Sue Diddy For Alleged Abuse
More Than 50 People Accuse Diddy Of Abuse After Sex Trafficking Arrest, Lawyers Anticipate More Than 100 Alleged Victims Will Come Forward
After Sean “Diddy” Combs was denied bail for sex trafficking charges, more than 50 new accusers “felt safe” to come forward with decades of abuse accusations.
Shocking allegations about the disgraced mogul aren’t the only things to come out in the wake of Diddy’s arrest and indictment. Like Cassie Ventura‘s bombshell lawsuit in November 2023, the federal case against the rapper inspired others to break their silence. According to Huff Post, more than 50 alleged victims plan to take legal action against Diddy, and attorneys expect that number to double by next week.
The news came from Tony Buzbee, who represented more than 100 victims of the deadly Astroworld tragedy against Travis Scott. Now the Houston-based attorney’s next epic legal battle will take place against a much bigger industry titan. Working with AVA Law Group, Buzbee announced his firm’s plans to “act as Lead Counsel to pursue claims on behalf of more than fifty individuals who suffered sexual assault and abuse at the hands of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his cohorts.”
“This group of brave individuals include both men and women; many were minors when the abuse occurred. Some of these brave individuals reported the incidents to the police, others did not. Each individual story is gut wrenching and heartbreaking. The acts complained of occurred at hotels, private homes, and also at the infamous PDiddy “Freak Off” parties,” Buzbee wrote on Instagram.
“The violations against this group of individuals are mindboggling and can only be described as debauchery and depravity, exacted by powerful people against minors and the weak,” he continued.
Read more about what lawyers say to expect from as many as 100 accusers in the aftermath of Diddy’s arrest after the flip.
- ‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage
- Here’s What Happened When Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Was Sentenced To More Than Four Years In Prison
- Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Trolling: 50 Cent Says He’s ‘Available’ To Fill In For Diddy At His Scheduled Miami Speaking Appearance Amid Sentencing
Lawyers Predict More Than 100 New Alleged Victims Will Take Legal Action Against Diddy
In addition to the staggering number of clients taking legal action so far, Buzbee expects “the group seeking redress will grow as this case progresses” and “many other individuals” implicated.
AVA Law Group’s managing partner predicted more than 100 new accusers just two weeks after Diddy’s arrest. Prosecutors asserted that Diddy poses too big of a threat to witnesses, the ongoing case, and the public to justify release on bond. Considering that two judges agreed, denying the Bad Boy founder bail twice, Andrew Van Arsdale told Huff Post multiple accusers didn’t feel safe to come forward against Diddy until now.
“I’m just glad that the federal government has finally acted and brought him to task and to call on what has happened here, and we look forward to representing as many people as are willing to come forward and seek that accountability,” Van Arsdale told HuffPost.
The complaints span multiple states, over several years, and describe varying levels of alleged coercion and abuse. Due to the wide range of claims and unique stories, the firm will pursue the cases separately rather than filing a class action lawsuit on their behalf.
“Van Arsdale alleged that Combs’ abuse spanned decades and said that his accusers fall into separate groups. He alleged that some people were promised career benefits and drawn to Combs’ lavish parties, where they were sexually assaulted, while others were trafficked across state lines to be serially abused by a number of people within Combs’ circle. Some were minors at the time, he said,” Huff Post reports.
The announcement also came with the offer of free consultation for any other accusers willing to come forward against Diddy. The star maintains his innocence and reportedly plans to testify.
The attorneys will share more details about these cases in a press conference early this week, “where some of these stories can be told as the nation learns more and grapples with the potential scope of this scandal,” Buzbee wrote.
- ‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage
- Here’s What Happened When Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Was Sentenced To More Than Four Years In Prison
- Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Trolling: 50 Cent Says He’s ‘Available’ To Fill In For Diddy At His Scheduled Miami Speaking Appearance Amid Sentencing