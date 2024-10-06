Pump It Down! DDG Takes Shots At Joe Budden After Putting His Halle Bailey Break-Up Business On Blast

DDG and Joe Budden are beefing, but the real winner is the internet as the stunt kings drag each other about who is less relevant.

After announcing his split from Halle Bailey via a social media statement that no one asked for, the YouTube personality has been busy responding to comments and shutting down rumors about their relationship. Though the internet has been dragging him for days, it seems that DDG reached his breaking point when Joe Budden mentioned their breakup during a recent episode of his podcast.

“Ion be trippin bout the girls sayin sh*t cuz I’m used to it. It’s all love. But u n****s wit platforms gon get a response fasho,” he said in a post to X.

His comments came after a clip began to circulate of Budden accusing him of being a clout chaser and only being relevant because of his attachment to his talented ex-girlfriend.

“Every time I see his name, it’s attached to hers, and it’s typically in some clout chaser fashion. So that makes me look at him a different way, and hopefully, I get to look at him a lot less now that they’ve broken up,” Budden said during the episode.

DDG clapped back with a series of tweets, including a side-by-side comparison of Budden’s most popular tune’s RIAA status and that of his own singles.

“‘Pump It Up’ went gold after 20 years u old b***h. @Joe Budden I’m on u, ” he said in response.

He continued his verbal bashing with an Instagram story post of “Pump It Up” with his own real-time music review.

“ngl gang this s*** a** LMFAO @joebudden.”

Chile. In the meantime, Halle has not confirmed or denied the split nor has she made any comments about the surrounding conversations. She was also not tagged in the “breakup announcement” posted by her chaotic coparent. Let’s just hope our girl is finally free from the mess.