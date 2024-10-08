Entertainment

CultureCon Goes All Way Up With Remy Ma At Buzzy Netflix Bash

CultureCon Goes All The Way Up With Remy Ma, Ryan Destiny, Cleotrapa & More At Netflix’s Splashy ‘Legends & Icons’ Bash In NYC

Published on October 8, 2024

CultureCon went all the way up with Remy Ma who rocked Netflix‘s star-studded ‘Legends & Icons’ bash showcasing the streaming giant’s buzzy sports slate including Starting 5, Simone Biles: Rising, Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, Sprint, and Receivers.

Held at BOOM at The Standard, High Line, the exclusive affair brought out social media star Cleotrapa who vibed with Remy and other VIP guests at the FOMO-inducing CultureCon opener in NYC.

Other notable attendees included Ryan Destiny, Kamie Crawford, Gia Peppers, Bevy Smith, Love Island‘s Kenny Rodriguez, 2024 XXL Freshman Scarlip, CultureCon Founder/CEO Imani Ellis, and more.

Check out more selects from the event below:

Netflix 'Icons & Legends' party asset

Source: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Netflix

Netflix 'Icons & Legends' party asset

Source: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Netflix

Netflix 'Icons & Legends' party asset

Source: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Netflix

Netflix 'Icons & Legends' party asset

Source: Scarlip | Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Netflix

Netflix 'Icons And Legends' party

Source: Bevy Smith | Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Netflix

Netflix 'Icons & Legends' party asset

Source: Imani Ellis | Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Netflix

 

Building on the opening night momentum, Netflix hosted a Rhythm + Flow: Season 2 panel featuring executive producers Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon along with guest judge, Remy Ma.

Netflix's 'Rhythm + Flow' panel

Source: Netflix

 

Moderated by New York Radio Icon Angie Martinez, the engaging conversation explored the creative process behind the series and its impact on aspiring artists.

Netflix's 'Rhythm + Flow' panel

Source: Netflix

 

For those late to the party, Rhythm + Flow is a new-age music competition with Latto, Ludacris, and DJ Khaled as judges looking to discover the next generation’s Rap star.

The competition features contestants from across the country vying for a grand prize of $250,000 and the title of Hip-Hop’s newest star.

“We are taking things up a notch with a new cast of global hitmakers in our judges and a new pool of undiscovered artists,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s VP of Nonfiction Series in an interview with TUDUM.

“Hip-hop continues to evolve, so it’ll be thrilling to see Ludacris, Latto, and DJ Khaled mentoring contestants during their journeys, along with legendary guest judges like Eminem providing their own brand of insight and advice. We saw this type of life-changing mentorship play out with past contestants whose musical geniuses reached massive audiences across our global platform.”

Did you attend CultureCon this year? If so, how was it? If not, would you go next year? Tell us down below and enjoy some of Remy’s hottest IG slays of 2024 on the flip.

