First Team All-Baddie: Generational Talent Kayla Nicole Applies Full Court Pressure At Star-Studded ‘Starting 5’ Premiere

All eyes were on generational baddie Kayla Nicole who applied full court pressure at the star-studded Starting 5 World Premiere in Hollywood.

The professional stunner shined among the stars of Netflix’s Starting 5 series which gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the 2023-2024 NBA season through the eyes of LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum, and Domantas Sabonis.

Check out the trailer below:

Other notable attendees at the buzzy premiere included Mike Tyson, DeMar DeRozan, Skilla Baby, La’Ron and JaBria, and many more.

With Starting 5, Netflix continues its emergence into the mainstream sports arena by delivering an unfiltered look into the lives of 5 NBA superstars.

The 10-part series “captures their battles on and off the court as they chase greatness, push through injuries, and balance the demands of family and legacy,” per the official synopsis.

Produced by UNINTERRUPTED in association with The Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, the series will give NBA fans the goods while finally delving more into the life of LeBron’s spotlight-shy wife Savannah James.

“I started my family pretty young and I was just in a space of trying to navigate who I was at the time or who I am,” she said in an interview with PEOPLE. “And I feel like I’ve grown so much from playing the background, taking care of the kids, supporting my husband.” “Now I’m just kind of like, my kids are growing, basically out of the house,” she continued. “My daughter is now there with me and she’s watching me and she’s already expressed to me, ‘Mom, I want to be like you.'”

Will you be seated for Starting 5 premiering Oct. 9 on Netflix? Tell us down below and enjoy more of Kayla Nicole’s hottest pics/videos on the flip.