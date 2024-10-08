Athletes

LeBron James Calls Playing Alongside Bronny 'Everything'

Historic: LeBron James Talks Taking The Court With Bronny For The Very 1st Time– ‘For A Father, It Means Everything’

Published on October 8, 2024

LeBron James & BronnyPhoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron & Bronny James Jr.- Source: Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty

LeBron James reflects on making history playing alongside his son Bronny and says the moment is “everything” to him as a father.

For almost a decade, LeBron James has said that before he retires, he wants to play in the NBA with his sons. Detractors have had many comments about whether or not that’d be feasible, but after the Lakers selected Bronny as the last pick in the 2024 NB Draft, LeBron’s dream came true.

On Oct, 6, Bronny not only celebrated his 20th birthday but made history alongside his father as the first father-son duo to take the court.

According to ESPN, LeBron wasn’t skittish about the moment and said it meant “everything” to him as a father.

“For a father, it means everything,” LeBron James said. “For someone who didn’t have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids and have influence on your son. Be able to have moments with your son. And ultimately, to be able to work with your son. I think that’s one of the greatest things that a father can ever hope for or wish for.”

King James and Prince Bronny only played together for a little over four minutes, but new Lakers Coach JJ Redick was ready to make history happen.

“Just wanted to get them a chance to play together in preseason … within the flow of the game,” Redick said per ESPN. “I’m thrilled that I get to be a part of this. I really am. It’s cool as a basketball fan. I think it speaks to LeBron’s longevity, but also his competitive stamina that he’s able to still be doing this in year 22. It speaks to the work that Bronny has put in to get to this point and really just the fatherly care and love, and certainly the motherly care from Savannah as well. Bronny’s such a great kid and he’s a pleasure to be around.”

No matter who you cheer for, you have to acknowledge this epic and well-deserved moment for LeBron who has given his all to basketball and isn’t stopping anytime soon.

Just last week LeBron backed off retirement rhetoric and said he has “a lot left in the tank” after playing with younger players during the 2024 Olympic Games.

Hopefully, King James has enough left in the tank to play when his youngest son Bryce inevitably joins the league.

Bronny James Bronny James Jr Lakers LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers

Bossip

