Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 73

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a post-Thanksgiving week dominated by Kendrick and SZA announcing their Grand National Tour, Beyoncé’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure confirming the singer isn’t announcing a Cowboy Carter Tour, Yung Miami shutting down rumors she’s dating Texans star receiver Stefon Diggs, Keyshia Cole seemingly reuniting her somethingship with Hunxho, Janelle Monáe bawwwdying the beach for her birthdáe, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Porsha Williams making her return to the series after revealing why she filed for divorce from Simon Guobadia.

The returning RHOA star opened up about the divorce in an exclusive preview at the #NoFilter Panel during Bravo Fan Fest. In the teaser, she revealed to her divorce attorney Randy Kessler (who represented her against her ex-husband Kordell Stewart) that she decided to split after only 15 months of marriage because she supposedly suspected Simon’s money was funny.

“It is definitely crazy having to call Randy again and saying, ‘I’ve got to file for divorce.’ My divorce from Simon, I haven’t dealt with the emotional part yet. I’ve had to deal with logistics. It’s really weird. It feels really cold,” she recalled in a confessional.

Comparing her two marriages, Porsha reflected on learning her lesson to do things differently like lock down a prenup.

“In this case I was smart enough to do a prenup and do it the right way. I had to be more responsible this go round because I have a child,” she said about Pilar, the daughter she shares with Dennis McKinley.

While she claims she expected happily ever after with Simon, she was prepared (and protected) for anything.

“In my relationship with Simon, I felt like that if I had him by my side we could conquer anything. However, I started just realizing a lot of different things that turned out to be untruths,” she continued in a confessional.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Kayla Nicole delivering heat along with Rubi Rose and Bernice Burgos giving what needs to be gave.

