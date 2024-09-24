Payback: Reggie Bush Sues The NCAA, Pac-12 & USC Over NIL Seeking Compensation From His College Career

Former USC star Reggie Bush is suing his former college USC, NCA, and the Pac-12 over his name, image, and likeness usage during college.

When the NCAA finally allowed players to make money thanks to new name, image, and likeness rules, college sports changed in a single day. Now we have Beats commercials featuring Bronny and LeBron James and Nike has dropped ads with Deion and Shedeur Sanders, a profitable move considering thatShedeur tops the NIL market with over $5M in off-field endeavors.

NIL money talk eventually begs the question, who would’ve made the most in previous decades?

Two names are always mentioned: Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush. Manziel previously shared that he made his money under the table, but Reggie Bush maintains he never took money while in college.

According to ESPN, Reggie is now pursuing what he’s owed in a new lawsuit and is suing the NCAA, Pac-12, and his alma mater USC over the use of his name, image, and likeness during his college career.

“This case is not just about seeking justice for Reggie Bush,” Evan Selik, one of the attorneys representing Bush, said. “It’s about setting a precedent for the fair treatment of all college athletes. Our goal is to rectify this injustice and pave the way for a system where athletes are rightfully recognized, compensated and treated fairly for their contributions.”

The athlete seems intent on getting everything he’s owed from his college career.

Earlier this year, Bush recovered his Heisman trophy after it was taken over allegations he received illegal compensation according to NPR. With players now authorized to profit off their NIL, Reggie’s compensation quest feels fair.

When a school has a star player it leads to stadium renovations and more resources that we see today, so hopefully they can settle this quickly in Reggie’s favor.