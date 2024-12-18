Recording Artists

Cardi B Spotted Confronting Miami Heckler Issuing Threats

Be Careful: Cardi Confronts Miami Heckler Shouting ‘Imma Show You How Much I Hate You’

Published on December 18, 2024

Cardi B Performs At E11EVEN Miami

Cardi B – Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

Cardi B ended a night out in Miami by confronting a heckler who caused South Bronx Bardi to be on full display.

Miami, Florida, was recently the place to be, thanks to Rolling Loud hosting its yearly festival. Cardi B was one of the celebs seen on the scene for the festivities and before attending her estranged husband Offset’s birthday party, she partied at a strip club.

According to TMZ, after performing at E11even Miami on Friday, she went to Booby Trap strip club where she was heckled by someone who said, “Imma show you how much I hate you” as she sat in an SUV.

The South Bronx native took the time to remind the fan that disrespect wouldn’t be tolerated and exited her vehicle before security stopped her from delivering a potential Bronx beatdown.

Luckily, Cardi didn’t let the heckler ruin her Miami trip, and she went on to twerk at Offset’s birthday party as the Migo watched from afar. 

According to Cardi, however, just because she attended her ex-husband’s party, it doesn’t mean they’re reconciling (again). Instead, they’re just co-parenting.

“We’ve been peaceful for over a week, so we like the energy,” she said in a live X Spaces according to theJasmineBRAND. “We ain’t beefin’. We ain’t really speaking. So I think we’re getting to a point that is, we’re really healthy co-parenting.”

You can watch the full confrontation between Cardi and the heckler below.

Cardi B dababy rolling loud festival Heckler Miami Newsletter South Bronx

