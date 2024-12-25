Heart-Eye Hysteria & Headlines: 2024’s Shocking & Swoon-Worthy Weddings, Engagements & Entanglements

1 of 7 ❯ ❮

of 7

Jennifer Williams & Christian Gold This was a big year for Jennifer Williams! The Basketball Wives star wed her boo, Christian Gold, in Paris, but it didn’t come without drama. After the couple announced their engagement in 2023, Williams recieved backlash from fans and her cast mates because of Christian’s criminal record. The backlash reached a fever pitch when Gold violated his probation for false imprisonment and was jailed just a week before their wedding. He was subsequently sentenced to 15 days for a probation violation, and the judge allowed him to serve two days in jail and then travel to his wedding in Paris on September 14. After the wedding, Gold was ordered to return to DeKalb County to spend the rest of the 15-day sentence behind bars. Despite that, Jennifer seems happy with her husband. SEE ALSO Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

Sweet Sentimental Centennial: Jay-Z Throws Lavish Party To Celebrate His Grandmother’s 100th Birthday

Pure Preciousness: The Game & Shaniece Hairston Host An Out Of This World 1st B-Day For Their Son, Baby Blaze