2024 Celebrity Weddings, Engagements & Entanglements
Heart-Eye Hysteria & Headlines: 2024’s Shocking & Swoon-Worthy Weddings, Engagements & Entanglements
While 2024 served up a hearty helping of drama thanks to some big celebrity breakups, love (or at least lust) was still in the air for some of your faves.
From rekindled romances we didn’t see coming to those first “Instagram official” posts that instantly went viral, these couples knew how to keep the people talking.
There were also jaw-dropping proposals and surprise weddings that caused hysteria and swoon-worthy moments.
Here’s a rundown of the celeb couples who kept love alive, made headlines, and melted timelines into heart-eye goo.
LeToya Luckett & Taleo Coles
LeToya Luckett found love this year and celebrated during an elaborate Houston ceremony. The songstress tied the knot with Virginia entrepreneur Taleo Coles on Saturday, July 27, in front of approximately 200 guests, including Ms. Tina Knowles, Toya Wright-Rushing, Tammy Franklin, LaTavia Roberson, Bun B, and Terrell Grice, with officiating by Pastor Devon Franklin.
“My soul is at ease,” the “Torn” artist told ESSENCE, noting how she went through a deep “healing process” before she found love with her husband. Luckett took two years off from dating to find herself. By divine intervention, she crossed paths with her husband in 2022.
“I feel like our story is one of hope,” she added. “For the single moms who might doubt that love and a blended family are possible, I hope our journey shows them that it’s never too late to find happiness and build something beautiful.”
Congrats to the happy couple!
Davido & Chioma
Davido and his longtime love Chimoa tied the knot on June 25 at Harbour Point in Victoria Island, Lagos.
The lavish ceremony trended worldwide via the #Chivido2024 hashtag, and guests included former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and the Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi wore shades of white, gold, red and purple.
The couple’s official wedding photos were taken by South Florida photographer Stanley Babb of Stanlo Photography, and in a surprise twist, Davido was seen gifting his bride a shiny new ride as a wedding gift.
The couple’s wedding comes one year after the birth of their precious twins and tragically two years after the heartbreaking loss of their 3-year-old son, David ifeyani Adeleke, who passed away following an accidental drowning.
Stormzy & Victoria Monet
Jaguar goddess Victoria Monét sent social media into a tizzy when she was spotted kissing UK rapper Stormzy weeks after revealing her break-up with her baby daddy, John Gaines.
Sources told The Sun that the suspected new couple packed on the PDA in a passionate embrace at Heathrow Airport in London.
“Both Stormzy and Victoria looked absolutely smitten with each other,” reported an onlooker. “They kissed and when he hugged her he picked her up in the air. It seems like he is in a great place after his split from Love Island host, Maya Jama.”
Jama and Stormzy originally dated from 2014 to 2019. Following a five-year split, they spun the block in August 2023 before calling it quits this July.
Victoria Monet and Jon Gaines split in December 2023, and Victoria announced the news in September.
Jennifer Williams & Christian Gold
This was a big year for Jennifer Williams!
The Basketball Wives star wed her boo, Christian Gold, in Paris, but it didn’t come without drama. After the couple announced their engagement in 2023, Williams recieved backlash from fans and her cast mates because of Christian’s criminal record.
The backlash reached a fever pitch when Gold violated his probation for false imprisonment and was jailed just a week before their wedding. He was subsequently sentenced to 15 days for a probation violation, and the judge allowed him to serve two days in jail and then travel to his wedding in Paris on September 14. After the wedding, Gold was ordered to return to DeKalb County to spend the rest of the 15-day sentence behind bars.
Despite that, Jennifer seems happy with her husband.
Burna Boy & Chloe Bailey
Social media is still running wild with speculation about Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey’s rumored Detty December dalliance.
The two first sparked romance rumors when he was seen welcoming and partying with her in Lagos, Nigeria, on December 16.
Videos of the two artists enjoying time together in Lagos hit TikTok, Instagram, and social media had lots to say, with some alleging that this was all just some album promo.
and others alleging that the “Do It” singer was being swooned by the African Giant.
Fueling the rumors were multiple videos of the two captured by onlookers, one of which shows Chlöe and Burna Boy smiling while sweetly gazing into each other’s eyes.
In another clip, the Grown-ish alum sits on her knees in between the singer’s legs while she pulls his head down to whisper in his ear.
We’ll have to wait and see if the rumors are true about these two, and if so, we’ll be ready to see more of ChloeBurna in 2025!
Adele & Rich Paul
Adele and Rich Paul’s love story is continuing, innit? That was the news of 2024 amid a report that the Klutch Sports Agent popped the question to the songstress.
In July, TMZ reported that the super agent popped the question, and Adele couldn’t wait to say “yes!” Sources say the notoriously private couple only shared the good news with loved ones so far. The 30 singer reportedly immediately shared the good news with her family and friends.
“Rich planned for the proposal to be in her hometown, and gave her an incredible four carat diamond ring. They celebrated with champagne at Chiltern Firehouse the following evening,” an insider also revealed to The Sun.
The longtime lovebirds have been so close that rumors swirled about whether they might have already tied the knot. At the very least, it seemed like they did everything but get hitched. The power couple already blended families with Adele’s son Angelo from her previous marriage. The singer also previously praised Rich’s eldest child as her “stepdaughter” and plans to have more children together.
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113
-
'B***h, You Could Never!' Cardi B Drags 'Disgusting' Crissle West's Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy
-
Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Bardi Revealed She’s Expecting A Baby With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs