Keke Palmer & SZA Stun At 'One Of Them Days' Event In NY

One Of Them Slays: Baddie Besties Keke Palmer & SZA Bring Main Character Energy To Special Tastemaker Screening Event In NY

Published on January 7, 2025

Baddie besties Keke Palmer and SZA are setting the tone for 2025 with hella funny buddy comedy One Of Them Days (in theaters Jan. 17) bursting with hilarious hijinx, star-studded cameos, and growing buzz that fueled good vibes at the tastemaker screening event in NY.

Complementing each other’s fly, the talented tandem connected with creators, move makers, and culture curators at the special screening (moderated by Angela Yee) where SZA (hilariously) hinted at her iffy acting (or not) in the film.

Check out more selects from the event below:

Keke Palmer and SZA x NY Tastemaker screening

Source: Sony Pictures

Keke Palmer and SZA x NY Tastemaker screening

Source: Sony Pictures

Keke Palmer and SZA x NY Tastemaker screening

Source: Sony Pictures

Keke Palmer and SZA x NY Tastemaker screening

Source: Sony Pictures

 

In One Of Them Days, Keke (Dreux) and SZA (Alyssa) are BFFs and roommates who find themselves in a hilarious race against time after discovering that Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their rent money.

With eviction looming, the unserious duo embarks on a series of wild misadventures, all while trying to save their friendship and their apartment.

Check out the wilddd trailer below:

Written and directed by Rap Sh!t alums Syreeta Singleton and Lawrence Lamont, the buzzy film features a star-studded supporting cast including Maude Apatow, Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, and Katt Williams while marking a landmark collab between Issa Rae’s production company HOORAE and diverse creatives powered by Sony Pictures’ CoCre lab.

“I think theatrical is extremely special and it’s also its own marketing tool,” said Rae in an interview with Teen Vogue. “Going to the theater is a special event. It’s also a friendship event. You want to feel like you’re going for a reason, and you want to be guaranteed that it’s going to be good. The theatrical release shows a belief in this project.”

Do you have your opening weekend outfit together? Tell us down below and peep some social media hysteria over One Of Them Days on the flip.

