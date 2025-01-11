Insufferable Interloper YesJulz Addresses Rumors Of Alabaster Affair With LeBron James— Again, Gets Dragged Back To Suspected Side-Chick Abyss

Affair allegations about culture vulture veteran Julianna Goddard, aka YesJulz, and LeBron James have persisted for years, and it only took a few emojis to revive the rumors. Though she has shut down suspicions in the past, the internet is buzzing about them all over again.

Speculation of a relationship between YesJulz and James has died down over the years, but the internet never forgets. On Jan. 7, during the Lakers vs. Mavericks game, James performed a windmill dunk. Many fans raved over this remarkable move, including YesJulz. She quote tweeted a video of the dunk with emojis, seemingly impressed with the basketball player’s skills. Though it may seem innocent, social media users recalled the rumors of a potential affair.

The comments of the X, formerly known as Twitter, post were full of accusations, alluding to Julz trying to subliminally suggest she is with James, who is married to Savannah James. However, she immediately shot down the rumors. She replied to a user asserting that King James is her favorite athlete.

“You really think I give af about ya’lls baseless rumors? Bron is my fav player and the {goat emoji} I will always celebrate his wins!” she wrote.

According to Where is the Buzz, this is not the first time YesJulz has addressed this rumored affair. In 2023, while on Instagram Live, she directly denied the rumors.

“Did I have relations with somebody he’s friends with or knows? Did I end up going on dates and trying my hand with someone that was around him at the time? Yeah, I did… Sorry. I did not fk with LeBron. I have the utmost respect for Savannah. Love her, think she’s amazing, think they have a beautiful family, and I’m really f***ing tired of this stain being put on my name,” she said.

While YesJulz has continuously denied these rumors, the timing of her quote tweet may have caused them to resurface.

YesJulz Joins W.A.G.S. to Riches Cast

As previously reported, Netflix recently announced the cast for their new reality TV series, W.A.G.S to Riches. The show will chronicle the lives of former and present wives and girlfriends of famous athletes and musicians. Some familiar names and faces are set to appear, including Sharelle Rosado from Selling Tampa and Tyreek Hill‘s wife, Keeta Hill. To many people’s surprise, YesJulz is also named as a cast member, though she is not included in the cast photo.

Though Julz is the ex-fiancée of NFL player Duke Riley (and they share a daughter together), social media users feel she may have purposely sparked the rumors again to generate buzz for the upcoming Netflix series. The show’s premiere is quickly approaching and is set to air on Jan. 22.

If you are wondering what else you may know YesJulz from, the infamous social media star came under fire for racist bars on a song she recorded in 2019. She is also slightly responsible for the cancellation of Daniel Caesar. The R&B singer came to her defense and dared the Black community to cancel him… and the community took the challenge seriously. He later apologized for the comments in 2023 but never really recovered from the incident.

Nevertheless, YesJulz definitely has a sordid relationship with social media and, specifically, the Black community. She apologized for the racist remarks but was never truly accepted again.

Will you be watching YesJulz on W.A.G.S. to Riches?