Draya Michele For 'Tone Deaf' Air Purifier Promo During Wildfires

Now, Girl?! Draya Michele Catches Heat Over Ill-Timed Air Purifier Promotion Amid LA Fires

Published on January 11, 2025

If there’s one person who knows how to get people in a frenzy, it’s former Basketball Wives star Draya Michele.

Draya Michele attends 2023 GQ Men Of The Year - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Amid the devastating fires torching through the state of California, the entrepreneur and controversial celebrity decided to promote an air purifier partnership, including a discount code for her supporters.

“Air quality is so poor, toxic even. I’m using the @sereniby_official air purifier to ensure that my kids and pets are breathing in fresh, double filtered air,” she said in the post. “The brand is now offering $200 off when you use my link in bio. There’s no price on peace of mind but having it is more valuable than most worldly things.” The reality star also included the hashtag “#prayforla.”

Though Draya is no stranger to the internet getting on her head, comments poured in on social media accusing her of being an opportunist at a time when people are losing their homes and livelihoods.

“Draya using the L.A. fires,” wrote one user. “To promote an air purifier on her Instagram. Like she never does anything right. Tone deaf af.”

She went on to limit the comments on the specific post in order to mitigate the damage to her partnership; however, there were some people who felt she was being wrongly judged…this time.

“This isn’t tone deaf,” one user commented. “Airbnb did the same exact thing using celebrities to spread their message as well.”

Another said,

“This is more-so for the people in the surrounding areas who’s homes are intact but are still being affected by the smoke spreading around all locations. Clearly she’s not trying to sell to ppl who lost everything. Nor is there a point to donate it to them when they’ve already left the area.”

Still, that didn’t stop others from piling it on because Draya makes herself an easy target.

“At the least she could be giving them away,” a user commented. “But selling a product at a time like this, is sure proof of creamed corn for brains.”

Well, maybe her heart was in the right place.

