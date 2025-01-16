Adonis & Sophie Safety Concerns & Copyright Claims: Breaking Down Drizzy’s Dizzying UMG Lawsuit

Drake finally filed his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group, and we’re breaking down the key things Complaint Papi’s taking to court.

After pump-faking with an extensive petition, Drake has officially filed a defamation lawsuit against the very same label he bragged about strong-arming for $500M.

The lawsuit’s basis alleges that Drake and UMG were set to renegotiate his contract this year, with Aubrey reportedly set to command a staggering $1B. According to Drake, however, UMG promoted Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” to defame and avoid paying him.

Got it? Let’s get to the meat and potatoes of Drizzy’s dizzying drama with UMG.

Drake Alleges That UMG Didn’t Enforce Copyright Claims On Top YouTubers To Help Spread “Not Like Us”

The lawsuit claims that top streamers like Kai Cenat, Zias, B. Lou, and RDC reacted to “Not Like Us” on their streams and YouTube channels without reproach. Usually, playing music protected by copyright would get those videos immediately taken down.

The lawsuit alleges they were intently whitelisted and allowed to stay up to spread Kendrick Lamar’s false pedophile allegations.