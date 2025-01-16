Key Takeaways From Drake's Dizzying UMG Lawsuit
Adonis & Sophie Safety Concerns & Copyright Claims: Breaking Down Drizzy’s Dizzying UMG Lawsuit
Drake finally filed his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group, and we’re breaking down the key things Complaint Papi’s taking to court.
After pump-faking with an extensive petition, Drake has officially filed a defamation lawsuit against the very same label he bragged about strong-arming for $500M.
The lawsuit’s basis alleges that Drake and UMG were set to renegotiate his contract this year, with Aubrey reportedly set to command a staggering $1B. According to Drake, however, UMG promoted Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” to defame and avoid paying him.
Got it? Let’s get to the meat and potatoes of Drizzy’s dizzying drama with UMG.
Drake Alleges That UMG Didn’t Enforce Copyright Claims On Top YouTubers To Help Spread “Not Like Us”
The lawsuit claims that top streamers like Kai Cenat, Zias, B. Lou, and RDC reacted to “Not Like Us” on their streams and YouTube channels without reproach. Usually, playing music protected by copyright would get those videos immediately taken down.
The lawsuit alleges they were intently whitelisted and allowed to stay up to spread Kendrick Lamar’s false pedophile allegations.
Drake Took Adonis Out Of School and Arranged For Him & His Mother, Sophie Brussaux, To Leave The Country
In the lawsuit, Drake alleges that the aftermath of “Not Like Us” created a concern for his family and his safety. Drake says he pulled his son Adonis from school. It is alleged that Adonis and his mother, Sophie, were relocated out of Canada for their protection. On May 7, 2024, a security guard was shot in front of the Toronto rapper’s estate, and the gunman allegedly yelled “f*ck Drake” before firing. One bodyguard was hit in the shooting, and Drake says he and guests at his property had to help save the man’s life.
The next day, Drake alleges that another trespasser used his bare hands to dig a hole large enough to enter the property before being apprehended. Drake then says that on May 9, another intruder attempted to break into the mansion.
According to Drizzy, all of this happened 72 hours after the “Not Like Us” release on YouTube.
In the suit Drake says that nothing “remotely close” has ever happened to him until the diss.
Drake Alleges That UMG Invested A Hefty Amount For “Not Like Us” To Be Performed At Super Bowl LIX
Paragraph 11 of the lawsuit alleges that UMG used “significant financial investments and leveraged its professional connections” to ensure “Not Like Us” would be performed at Super Bowl LIX.
The Lawsuit Brings Up UMG CEO Sir Lucian Grainge’s Swift Response To Being Named In A Diddy Lawsuit
Paragraph 19 of Dake’s lawsuit brings up Sir Lucian Grainge and UMG being accused of aiding and abetting Sean “Diddy” Combs. The lawsuit argues that Grainge and UMG should therefore understand the damage caused by promoting Kendrick’s scathing diss.
“Just last year, UMG and Sir Grainge were accused, in their words, without the “slightest factual basis” of aiding and abetting Sean P. Diddy Combs in criminal sex acts,” reads the suit.
“Sir Grainge also explained that “a single lie can destroy a reputation of integrity and…while it takes years to build a reputation, it can be ruined in five minutes.” Thus, recognizing that false allegations against im might interfere with his efforts to “lead an honorable personal and professional life.” In stark contrast when Drake confronted UMG about its role in promoting allegations of sexual misconduct lacking “the slightest factual basis” against him, UMG refused to do anything to help.”
Drake Wants Monetary Damages From UMG
Drake is seeking nominal, compensatory, special, and punitive damages alongside attorney fees.
